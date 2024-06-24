Lilian Ng'ang'a at 39: Juliani exudes pride as he shares how wife enriches his life

The couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, continues to share their journey of love and family with their fans, although with caution.

Celebrating Lillian Ng'ang'a's 39th birthday

Lillian Ng'ang'a, mother of one, turned 39 on June 22. To mark the occasion, her husband Juliani showered her with love and appreciation.

A screenshot of rapper Juliani, his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a and their son Utheri Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to his social media on June 24, Juliani pampered Lilian with sweet words praising her for making things good.

"It was my love's birthday, June 22. She makes all things look good," Juliani wrote, sharing a heartwarming photo of himself, Lillian, and their son, Utheri.

Remarkably, the lovebirds and their son share the same birth date, making June 22 a special day for the entire family.

Lilian Ng'ang'a turns 29: Private birthday party filled with love

Lillian celebrated her birthday with a private party seemingly attended only by close family members and friends.

The intimate gathering was filled with joy, music, and heartfelt moments. A violinist serenaded Lillian, adding a touch of elegance and romance to the celebration.

Lillian, dressed in a stylish yellow dress, expressed her gratitude to everyone who made her day memorable. Sharing photos and videos from the event, she wrote, "Hello 39, Let's unravel you!" on June 24.

Lillian Ng'ang'a & Julian's love story

Juliani and Lillian Nganga's relationship has been one of admiration and inspiration. The couple tied the knot two years ago and have since been a symbol of enduring love and partnership.

During an interview on HOT 96 FM's Uradi Show on September 28, 2022, Juliani revealed that he unexpectedly met Lillian Nganga at a mutual friend's event just days before her breakup with Alfred Mutua.

They connected deeply over spiritual discussions. Juliani mentioned that he wasn’t even looking for a partner at that time, as he had made a conscious decision to stop dating and focus on himself and his spiritual growth by practicing celibacy.