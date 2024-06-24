The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lilian Ng'ang'a at 39: Juliani exudes pride as he shares how wife enriches his life

Lynet Okumu

Juliani overjoyed as wife Lillian Ng'ang'a turns 39: Showers her with intimate bash & love notes

Juliani's wife Lilian Ng'ang'a (Instagram)
Juliani's wife Lilian Ng'ang'a (Instagram)

Kenyan singer Juliani has penned a sweet message to his wife, Lillian Ng'ang'a, as she turns a year older.

The couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, continues to share their journey of love and family with their fans, although with caution.

Lillian Ng'ang'a, mother of one, turned 39 on June 22. To mark the occasion, her husband Juliani showered her with love and appreciation.

A screenshot of rapper Juliani, his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a and their son Utheri
A screenshot of rapper Juliani, his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a and their son Utheri

Taking to his social media on June 24, Juliani pampered Lilian with sweet words praising her for making things good.

"It was my love's birthday, June 22. She makes all things look good," Juliani wrote, sharing a heartwarming photo of himself, Lillian, and their son, Utheri.

Remarkably, the lovebirds and their son share the same birth date, making June 22 a special day for the entire family.

A screenshot of rapper Juliani, his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a and their son Utheri
A screenshot of rapper Juliani, his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a and their son Utheri

Lillian celebrated her birthday with a private party seemingly attended only by close family members and friends.

The intimate gathering was filled with joy, music, and heartfelt moments. A violinist serenaded Lillian, adding a touch of elegance and romance to the celebration.

Lillian, dressed in a stylish yellow dress, expressed her gratitude to everyone who made her day memorable. Sharing photos and videos from the event, she wrote, "Hello 39, Let's unravel you!" on June 24.

Juliani and Lillian Nganga's relationship has been one of admiration and inspiration. The couple tied the knot two years ago and have since been a symbol of enduring love and partnership.

During an interview on HOT 96 FM's Uradi Show on September 28, 2022, Juliani revealed that he unexpectedly met Lillian Nganga at a mutual friend's event just days before her breakup with Alfred Mutua.

They connected deeply over spiritual discussions. Juliani mentioned that he wasn’t even looking for a partner at that time, as he had made a conscious decision to stop dating and focus on himself and his spiritual growth by practicing celibacy.

However, despite his intentions, things unfolded differently.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
