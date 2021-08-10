Kabi WaJesus’s special prayer for wife Milly as she turns 28 [Photos]

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kabi is praying for his wife to experience favour and blessings like never before in her life.

He went on to ask God to enable his lover to always find joy in everything she does and prosper in all aspects of life.

Kabi WaJesus pens down heartfelt message to wife Milly as she turns 28 [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Happy Birthday

“On this day a Queen was born, the greatest gift of God in my life and a blessing to many.

My Queen @millywajesus as you turn an year older I want to declare blessings over your life, I pray that this year you shall experience favour like never before, I pray that this year you will do greater things than you have ever done in your life, may you find joy in everything you do. May you prosper in all aspects of life.

I declare that whoever tries to curse you will bless you instead.

Whatever you touch shall prosper and the gift of salvation over your life shall reach many in Jesus name we pray. Help me wish her a happy birthday 😍” Wrote Kabi Wa Jesus.

Milly also took to social media to write a note to self upon turning a year older.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💃💃 .ITS ANOTHER YEAR,ANOTHER CHANCE TO LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN MY GENERATION.

ONE OF MY PRAYER FOR THIS NEW YEAR IS THAT I WILL LIVE MY LIFE WITH PURPOSE AND EVERYTHING I DO WILL BE ALIGNED TO GOD'S WILL.

28 HAS NEVER FELT THIS GOOD.TO GOD BE THE GLORY FOR ANOTHER YEAR 🥰🥰🥰”

“It only took 28yrs to become this awesome . Jesus I am ready to go wherever you lead me oooh. Coz with you its just awesomeness galore 🥰🥰.

Keep the birthday wishes coming. I feel the love 🥰🥰

Thanks to my people for making me look this amazing 👇👇” wrote Milly Wa Jesus.

New Car and Billboard

On October 2, 2020, Milly WaJesus took the act of gifting a notch higher after getting her Husband Kabi WaJesus a brand new Audi and their family portrait on a huge Billboard as a surprise birthday gift.