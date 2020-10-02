Milly WaJesus has taken the act of gifting a notch higher after getting her Husband Kabi WaJesus a brand new Audi and their family portrait on a huge Billboard as a surprise birthday gift.

Kabi who is turning 30 years old, shared images of his birthday gift, confessing that his wife outdid herself in putting together the surprise. He added that it was the best birthday gift he as ever received in his life.

“@millywajesus this is the biggest surprise ever. Oh my God I can't believe this just happened my love has out done her self the surprise is the best. I never imagined I would be here turning 30. Wow wow wow #NiJesus @importsbykairo an Audi is one of those brands I thought sio zetu watu wa Kayole but see God. I can't believe this am honestly overwhelmed.

God hears even our innermost desires. This is a dream come true. Cant wait for you guys to see how it went down at 3pm on YouTube. Thank you Jesus #TeamMilly you win 🙏🙏🙏 #marriageworks” wrote Kabi WaJesus.

Milly gifts Kabi WaJesus brand new Car, gets him on a billboard as he turns 30 (Photos)

Kabi and his wife’s Instagram accounts are always filled with cool videos and photos that showcase their love. These two make marriage looks like the best thing ever.

In a separate post, Milly could not help it but gush over her husband for being an amazing person.

“Happy birthday my love @kabiwajesus I am soo happy I was able to do this for you by the grace of God . The birthday boy 🎂 received a brand new car from @importsbykairo accompanied by a massive birthday card, behind us from all our amazing partners. Thank you Jesus for making this happen for us. Dreams do come true. 3pm we see the whole expirience on YouTube. Thank you. #Marriageworks #NiJesus” Shared Milly.

The Awarding winning Celebrity Couple Kabi wa Jesus (Peter Kabi) and his wife Milly Kabi dated from 2014 before getting married in 2017.

Photos

