Gospel singer and Citizen TV presenter Kambua Mathu has laid out some of the questions, and general statements people should stop saying to pregnant women.

In a post she shared on Instagram, the heavily pregnant Kambua said her mission is only to help one another in becoming better people.

She also called on her followers to make additions of statements they deem bad, when said to expectant women.

Kambua

A few months ago, Ms Kambua went public with her second pregnancy and is currently expecting her second child.

Here’s the list;

“Okay. In the spirit of kusaidiana and becoming better people, let me put together a list of things you should NOT say to a pregnant woman🤰🏾. You're welcome to add onto my list 😅.

1. Bado?? You're STILL pregnant?! 🙄🙄 (Look, I will deliver when it is time. Stop rushing me)

2. Kwani ukona moods? (I could slap someone for this👋🏾 but Jesus)

3. Heee! Na umenona?! Or...Aiii you're too small! (Body shamers alert 🚩)

4. Can I touch your belly? (No please, and thank you)! 'Can I touch yours'?😅

Kambua

5. Sleep now because you'll never sleep again (thanks)

6. Are you having a natural birth or CS? (Nanya bizness) Birth is birth.

7. Gosh, you should be ready for labor. Mine was sooo bad! (Please save your horror stories unless asked).

Haya! That's my list for now... Let all the mama's chime in so that we can all help each other🤗”