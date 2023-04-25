The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei receives cash from mother-in-law as birthday gift

Fabian Simiyu

According to Pastor Kiengei, a man can only know that his mother-in-law loves him when she gifts him

Pastor Ben Kiengei

Kameme FM presenter Pastor Ben Kiengei is a happy man after receiving a cash birthday gift from his mother-in-law who lives in the USA.

The presenter, who is popularly known as Muthee Kiengei, expressed his gratitude to his mother-in-law who lives in North Carolina for sending him Sh150K to mark his birthday.

The man of God stated that a man should know his worth in his mother-in-law's eyes if she appreciates him during such occasions.

Pastor Ben Kiengei
“I would want to thank my wife’s mother who lives in North Carolina USA. If you are getting support from your mother-in-law just know she acknowledges that her daughter did not marry just a useless fellow,” he said.

Despite being currently married, Muthee Kiengei had previously divorced Keziah Kariuki.

However, the two are on good terms, as evidenced by their public embrace at a function they both attended in 2022. The heartwarming gesture was witnessed by a large crowd.

Celebrities in Kenya have been making headlines recently for receiving cash gifts on their birthdays, but what has caught people's attention is the amount and source of the gifts.

For example, YouTuber Eve Mungai was gifted Sh100K by comedian Eddie Butita, while her boyfriend, director Trevor, gave her Sh500K on her birthday.

Diana Marua and KRG The Don also received gifts from Jimmy Ngechu during their birthdays, leaving many people wondering about his background.

KRG the Don
KRG the Don

Jimmy gifted Diana Sh100K while KRG received Sh400K from the man, whose whereabouts are unknown to many, although there are rumors that he is a businessman.

In addition to the large sum of money given to Diana, Ngechus also gifted her a brand-new iPhone 13.

