Bahati’s male friend surprises Diana Marua with gifts worth Sh300K [Video]

On Sunday, Ms Marua shared a short video that captures her receiving a brand new iPhone 13 pro max and Sh100, 000 from Bahati’s friend identified as Jimmiy Ngechus.

“Weeeeuuuuuhhh, Jana was a movie 🥳 I got a Surprise gift, an IPhone 13 and a 100K on top of it from my Hubby’s Friend @ngechus_jimmiy 💃

“I am over the moon literally when I think of the Precious Memories We Made Yesterday; I Can't Wait to Open all the Other Gifts and Bank the Cheques,” read a caption from Diana Marua.

Bahati’s friend surprises Diana Marua with gifts worth Sh300K [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The iPhone 13 Pro Max that was released to the market in September 2021, retails at Sh.180, 000 to Sh.208, 000 depending on the seller and location of purchase.

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max on September 14. The new model of iPhone (iPhone 13 Pro & Max) carries the most advanced pro camera system ever in iPhone; Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, massive leap in battery life; A15 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone and an advanced 5G experience.

Ms Marua received the gift during a surprise birthday party put together by her husband and a few of their friends.

The invite only party had an all-white theme. A surprised Diana was seen walking into a room full of happy guests singing her the birthday song.

The party would continue for most of Saturday evening as her friends and business associates heaped praises on the mother of two.

Diana also had her time to dance and speak to her guests while even receiving gifts from them.

According to those who attended the party, Diana received birthday gifts worth close to Sh1 million.