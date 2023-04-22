The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kamene Goro addresses pregnancy reports following wedding with DJ Bonez

Charles Ouma

Kamene Goro sets the record straight

Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro

Newly-wed media personality Kamene Goro has responded to claims of pregnancy that have been doing rounds on social media.

Recommended articles

Reports on her alleged pregnancy surfaced on social media, followed by a surprise wedding to her husband DJ Bonez.

Kamene and DJ Bonez tied the knot in a surprise wedding on Thursday with a some claiming that the wedding was rushed as the couple is expecting a baby.

The 30-year-old dismissed the claims and challenged anyone who wants to confirm whether she is pregnant or not to meet her at an entertainment venue in Nakuru where she will be performing on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And those who say I'm pregnant, please feel free to come to Chillis tomorrow (Saturday) night to confirm," wrote the media personality on social media.

She also wondered what those spreading the rumours of pregnancy will do in the next few months when she fails to give birth.

"I also wonder, what will you do if there is no child in the next few months? I will laugh at you," Kamene added.

Lang'ata MP Jalango poses with Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding ceremony
Lang'ata MP Jalango poses with Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding ceremony Lang'ata MP Jalango poses with Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kamene Goro weds DJ Bonez in exclusive ceremony [Videos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamene Goro and her partner DJ Bonez exchanged vows in an exclusive wedding ceremony.

News of their wedding was confirmed by Kamene's former radio colleague and close friend, Jalang'o.

"Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations my sister Kamene Goro and Deejay Bonez on your wedding day! Love you guys," Jalang'o wrote.

Kamene was dressed in a flowing off-shoulder pink dress with Dj Bonez in a pink coat, black trousers, and a white shirt.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kamene Goro addresses pregnancy reports following wedding with DJ Bonez

Kamene Goro addresses pregnancy reports following wedding with DJ Bonez

Grab it like you own it - Willy Paul unveils Miss P as new lover in cozy photos

Grab it like you own it - Willy Paul unveils Miss P as new lover in cozy photos

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest paid gigs

Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest paid gigs

Kamene Goro off the market, Kate Actress-Phil Director separation rumours emerge & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kamene Goro off the market, Kate Actress-Phil Director separation rumours emerge & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mejja's 'Punguza Ego' & 7 other hot songs released this week

Mejja's 'Punguza Ego' & 7 other hot songs released this week

Whozu explains why he hit on Wema Sepetu while in another relationship

Whozu explains why he hit on Wema Sepetu while in another relationship

Kajala lands in Kenya, comments about her relationship with Harmonize

Kajala lands in Kenya, comments about her relationship with Harmonize

Hamisa Mobetto bids farewell to music career

Hamisa Mobetto bids farewell to music career

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Millicent Omanga

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

Sophia Wanuna's biography

Sophia Wanuna's biography: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son