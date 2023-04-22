Kamene Goro addresses pregnancy reports following wedding with DJ Bonez

Reports on her alleged pregnancy surfaced on social media, followed by a surprise wedding to her husband DJ Bonez.

Kamene and DJ Bonez tied the knot in a surprise wedding on Thursday with a some claiming that the wedding was rushed as the couple is expecting a baby.

The 30-year-old dismissed the claims and challenged anyone who wants to confirm whether she is pregnant or not to meet her at an entertainment venue in Nakuru where she will be performing on Saturday.

"And those who say I'm pregnant, please feel free to come to Chillis tomorrow (Saturday) night to confirm," wrote the media personality on social media.

She also wondered what those spreading the rumours of pregnancy will do in the next few months when she fails to give birth.

"I also wonder, what will you do if there is no child in the next few months? I will laugh at you," Kamene added.

Lang'ata MP Jalango poses with Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene Goro and her partner DJ Bonez exchanged vows in an exclusive wedding ceremony.

News of their wedding was confirmed by Kamene's former radio colleague and close friend, Jalang'o.

"Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations my sister Kamene Goro and Deejay Bonez on your wedding day! Love you guys," Jalang'o wrote.