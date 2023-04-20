Kamene Goro weds DJ Bonez in exclusive ceremony [Videos]

The news of their wedding was confirmed by Kamene's former radio colleague and close friend, Jalang'o.

Through an Instagram post on Thursday evening, Jalang'o congratulated the couple for their love and marriage.

"Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations my sister Kamene Goro and Deejay Bonez on your wedding day! Love you guys," Jalang'o wrote.

Kamene was dressed in a flowing off-shoulder pink dress with Dj Bonez in a pink coat, black trousers, and a white shirt.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene tied the knot in an intimate party that saw only close friends and family attend. Notable persons in attendance include, Jalang'o, DJ Kaytrixx among others.

Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez relationship

It has not always been roses for the radio presenter as far as relationships go.

A while back, the radio queen in a post revealed he hated her husband before they started dating.

“We became official two years ago. We knew each other six or seven years ago. We weren’t talking. We did not like each other at all. We started with beef! It was a mad beef. He used to say I am a ratchet,” she said.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene and Dj Bonez tried to keep their relationship under wraps and free from the media but failed.

In January 2023, Kamene celebrated two years anniversary of dating DJ Bonez. The radio host posted a cute photo on social media of her and Dj Bonez kissing, and simply wrote, two years down, anniversary loading.

The proposal

The couple got engaged back in September 2022 when the two lovebirds went to Diani with their couple of friends.

In a series of videos, Kamene flashed her two huge gold rings among them her engagement ring.

“Something happened last night…” she captioned the videos.

Kamene Goro speaks on having kids

During a Q&A session with fans in October 2022, Kamene clarified that she had not undergone a hysterectomy, as some netizens had speculated.

While she had considered the procedure, she explained that she would need to be 35 years old before it could be approved.

"Fiction. Nipeleke wapi? but I had actually thought of doing it, but i need to be 35 before it can be approved," Kamene said.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

Regarding her feelings towards children, Kamene shared that she loves kids but is apprehensive about both giving birth and paying for their education.

She further elaborated that if she does decide to have children, she would prefer to wait until she is married as she is not comfortable having kids out of wedlock.

Kamene also confirmed that she was not currently pregnant and did not have plans to become pregnant in the near future.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasized that getting married and settling into married life would be a prerequisite for her before considering starting a family.

"I am not pregnant and not anytime soon. I don't want kids out of wedlock and so, I will have to get married first, settled into married and then think about having kids," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya