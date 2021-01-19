Kamene Goro speaks on relationship with Andrew Kibe 7 months after leaving Kiss 100

Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has for the first time spoken on her relationship with former co-host Andrew Kibe after quitting the radio station in 2020.

While responding to her fans on Instagram, Kamene who had been asked if they were still good friends said that life happened and they grew apart.

“You and Kibe still good friends?” asked a fan.

“False… We grew apart…. Life happens,” she responded.

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe

Asked if she missed working with Andrew Kibe, Ms. Kamene answered by saying that she loves, and is honoured to work with her current co-host Jalang’o.

“Do you miss working with Kibe?” asked another fan to which she replied stating; “False…. I love and am honoured to work with @Jalangoo.”

Kibe and Kamene started working together at NRG Radio where they went on to create a connection that many thoughts was beyond just working together.

Their unmatched chemistry saw them get poached by Radio Africa Group’s Kiss 100 in one of the most controversial job switch, that saw them not work for over three months as the NRG management sued them over a non-compete clause in their contracts.

A few months later, Kibe announced his departure from Kiss 100, paving way for Jalang’o at Kiss 100.

