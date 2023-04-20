Kamene Goro's biography: Career, marriage, family & education

Her unique voice, unwavering commitment to her craft, and philanthropic efforts have earned her a significant following of fans, as well as recognition and awards for her outstanding contributions to the media landscape in Kenya.

Kamene Goro’s Early Life

Kamene was born on March 24, 1992, and lived with her parents in Nairobi’s South C estate. There is limited information available about her family, but she has mentioned in previous interviews that she has an older brother and a younger sister named Natasha Goro.

The family moved from South C to Woodley for a very long time and finally settled in Karen.

Her father is one of the top structural engineers in Kenya, and her mother is a film lecturer who was given the presidential award of Order of the Golden Heart (OGW) for her contribution to the country. Kamene Goro is the middle child among her siblings.

Kamene Goro’s education

Kamene Goro is not only known for her stunning looks and charismatic personality. She holds an undergraduate degree in Law, which she pursued at the prestigious University of Nairobi after completing her education at Rusinga International School.

Initially, she wanted to pursue a media course but her parents convinced her to do law, citing that it was a better choice.

She got scholarships from three universities abroad but her father insisted that she enrols at UoN.

She was gifted a Mercedes Benz to use for her commute from home to school.

Kamene Goro’s law career

After graduating with a Law degree from the University of Nairobi, Kamene started her legal practice at Simani & Co Advocates. Her boss, unfortunately, died during the Westgate attack and the law firm had to restructure.

Kamene Goro’s TV career

She worked as a paralegal for six months then she joined Ebru TV as a news anchor and presenter.

She was encouraged to go for a screen test which was not as successful as she wanted. However, she was given an opportunity to prove herself, first as a field reporter.

In her first bulletin as an anchor, Kamene was sad to announce the death of one of her mentors and friends who had passed away.

She presented the news bulletin and also hosted talk shows for nine years. Kamene became one of the youngest news anchors on TV at only 21 years old.

Kamene Goro’s first marriage

She would later quit her job at Ebru TV to focus on her relationship with her then husband. At the time, she was the head anchor and had a spot on prime-time news.

She settled down with her then-hubby in Arusha, Tanzania, much to the dismay of her parents. The marriage affected her relationship with her parents, who never accepted him.

The marriage ended in tears after the man broke up with her via WhatsApp call and she was forced to return to Kenya. She returned to Ebru TV as head of news.

Kamene Goro’s radio career

She left Ebru TV in 2017 and pursued a job at NRG as a radio presenter. Eight months after her interview, the station offered her a job as a breakfast show host.

Kamene then recommended Andrew Kibe as a co-host and the station did not hesitate to get him on board.

The two were unveiled as the next best duo on radio and they both went on to attract the attention of media gurus.

After a stint at NRG, the two were poached by Radio Africa Group in 2019 to host the breakfast show at Kiss FM.

However, the move was blocked after NRG sued the duo for breach of contract, which barred them from beginning their new jobs for three months.

In 2020, Andrew Kibe resigned from the station and was replaced by Jalang’o who then quit in 2022 to focus on politics. Kamene got a new co-host, Oga Obinna whom she worked with until her departure in 2023.

Kamene Goro’s marriage to DJ Bonez

Kamene Goro tied the knot with her partner DJ Bonez in an exclusive wedding ceremony on April 20, 2023.

The news of their wedding was confirmed by Kamene's former radio colleague and close friend, Jalang'o.

Kamene was dressed in a flowing off-shoulder pink dress with Dj Bonez in a pink coat, black trousers, and a white shirt.

Lang'ata MP Jalango poses with Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene tied the knot in an intimate party that saw only close friends and family attend. Notable persons in attendance include, Jalang'o, DJ Kaytrixx among others.

Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez relationship

It has not always been roses for the radio presenter as far as relationships go.

A while back, the radio queen in a post revealed he hated her husband before they started dating.

“We became official two years ago. We knew each other six or seven years ago. We weren’t talking. We did not like each other at all. We started with beef! It was a mad beef. He used to say I am a ratchet,” she said.

Kamene and Dj Bonez tried to keep their relationship under wraps and free from the media but failed.