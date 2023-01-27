Kamene Goro reveals truth about why she left Kiss FM

Speaking in an interview after her last show, Kamene said her contract had lapsed and she didn't find the need to renew it.

She said allegations that she was a regular absentee at work were brought up because of the period she was ailing.

“I have seen these stories, the truth is I was not fired, my contract lapsed and there was no need to move forward with it.

“I was however sick last year and I followed the protocol, gave in the letters, I never showed up at work sometimes but it is because I was sick. I also never showed up at work intoxicated because I run the desk and you can't run the desk when you are drunk,” Kamene stated.

The celebrated radio host also shared her opinion on Sheila Kwamboka who is taking her spot saying she was experienced and good to take her place.

"Sheila is a great lady, I have known her for a while she is very seasoned and I am happy for her and wish her all the best," she said.

Former Kiss FM Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene calls out Andrew Kibe

Having worked with three co-hosts during her three-year run at Kiss FM, Kamene Goro noted that she enjoyed working with Jalang’o and Oga Obinna leaving out her first co-host Andrew Kibe.

Pulse Live Kenya

She said the controversial YouTuber expected her to leave her job when he left, adding that his content was distasteful.

"It's not that I didn't enjoy, it's just that having other co-hosts, I realized it wasn't healthy. Kibe was my friend and I think he expected that when he went I would leave with him.

"I don't understand why he does what he does nowadays, I just don't understand and what he does is extremely distasteful," Kamene said.