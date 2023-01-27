ADVERTISEMENT
Kamene Goro reveals truth about why she left Kiss FM

Amos Robi

Kamene Goro explained why she left the station and shared her opinion on new host Sheila Kwamboka

Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro

Outgoing Kiss FM morning show host Kamene Goro has explained why she is leaving the radio station after speculations she was fired.

Speaking in an interview after her last show, Kamene said her contract had lapsed and she didn't find the need to renew it.

She said allegations that she was a regular absentee at work were brought up because of the period she was ailing.

“I have seen these stories, the truth is I was not fired, my contract lapsed and there was no need to move forward with it.

“I was however sick last year and I followed the protocol, gave in the letters, I never showed up at work sometimes but it is because I was sick. I also never showed up at work intoxicated because I run the desk and you can't run the desk when you are drunk,” Kamene stated.

The celebrated radio host also shared her opinion on Sheila Kwamboka who is taking her spot saying she was experienced and good to take her place.

"Sheila is a great lady, I have known her for a while she is very seasoned and I am happy for her and wish her all the best," she said.

Former Kiss FM Kamene Goro
Former Kiss FM Kamene Goro

READ: Teary Kamene Goro bows out of Kiss FM after 3 years [Video]

Having worked with three co-hosts during her three-year run at Kiss FM, Kamene Goro noted that she enjoyed working with Jalang’o and Oga Obinna leaving out her first co-host Andrew Kibe.

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe during their days at Kiss FM
Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe during their days at Kiss FM Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Andrew Kibe rants after being hit by online scammers

She said the controversial YouTuber expected her to leave her job when he left, adding that his content was distasteful.

"It's not that I didn't enjoy, it's just that having other co-hosts, I realized it wasn't healthy. Kibe was my friend and I think he expected that when he went I would leave with him.

"I don't understand why he does what he does nowadays, I just don't understand and what he does is extremely distasteful," Kamene said.

Kamene is yet to reveal her next plans after her departure.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
