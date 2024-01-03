The sports category has moved to a new website.

I'm too beautiful to listen to Gengetone - Viral Kanjo lady Gloria chooses violence

Lynet Okumu

Controversial Kanjo Lady Gloria Ntazola declares Gengetone unworthy of her ears and beautiful face.

In a recent social media rant, Gloria Ntazola, popularly known as Kanjo Lady, stirred up controversy by expressing her disdain for Gengetone's music.

The viral sensation, who gained fame in October for her peculiar encounter with a Kanjo officer, now claims that Gengetone artists lack content.

Gloria's assertion that Gengetone lacks substance was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

READ: TikTok suspends account of viral Kenyan lady who locked 'Kanjo' in her car

While Gengetone has enjoyed massive popularity, particularly among the youth, criticisms about its lyrical content have persisted.

Another striking aspect of Gloria's critique is her accusation that Gengetone artists do not invest in their music.

This raises important considerations about the financial and creative investments artists make in their work.

She went ahead to advise Kenyans to stick to running, meaning that is the only thing they do best.

"I don't listen to Kenyan music because there is nothing to listen to. With my beautiful face, I should listen to Gengeton.? No, hell no. Very lazy musicians can't invest in their art. Let's stick to running. Heri niskize nyimbo za Waluhya kuliko Gengetone."

Gloria Ntazola became an internet sensation in October after a TikTok video of her confrontation with a Kanjo officer went viral.

In the video, she locked the officer in her car and insisted on taking him to her house, alleging that he entered her vehicle without explanation.

The incident sparked debates about citizen rights, law enforcement, and the power dynamics between citizens and city officials.

While Gloria's outspoken nature has garnered her significant attention, some perceive her actions as attention-seeking.

Her recent comments about Gengetone artists have stirred mixed reactions, with some agreeing with her sentiments and others dismissing them as an attempt to remain in the public eye.

