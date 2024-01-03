I'm too beautiful to listen to Gengetone - Viral Kanjo lady Gloria chooses violence

The viral sensation, who gained fame in October for her peculiar encounter with a Kanjo officer, now claims that Gengetone artists lack content.

Kanjo lady quetions Gengetone's content

Gloria's assertion that Gengetone lacks substance was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

While Gengetone has enjoyed massive popularity, particularly among the youth, criticisms about its lyrical content have persisted.

Another striking aspect of Gloria's critique is her accusation that Gengetone artists do not invest in their music.

This raises important considerations about the financial and creative investments artists make in their work.

She went ahead to advise Kenyans to stick to running, meaning that is the only thing they do best.

"I don't listen to Kenyan music because there is nothing to listen to. With my beautiful face, I should listen to Gengeton.? No, hell no. Very lazy musicians can't invest in their art. Let's stick to running. Heri niskize nyimbo za Waluhya kuliko Gengetone."

Gloria Ntazola and the Kanjo officer

Gloria Ntazola became an internet sensation in October after a TikTok video of her confrontation with a Kanjo officer went viral.

In the video, she locked the officer in her car and insisted on taking him to her house, alleging that he entered her vehicle without explanation.

The incident sparked debates about citizen rights, law enforcement, and the power dynamics between citizens and city officials.

Public perception about the viral Kanjo lady, Gloria Ntazola

While Gloria's outspoken nature has garnered her significant attention, some perceive her actions as attention-seeking.

