Kanye West buys $4.5M house across from Kim Kardashian's [Photos]

Kanye West buys $4.5M house across from Kim Kardashian's

Popular US rapper Kanye West has reportedly bought a $4.5 million (Sh509 million) house across the street from that of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

According to reports from Daily Mail, the five-bedroom house is in Los Angele’s exclusive Hidden Hills.

The acquisition comes just two months after he listed his Sh418 million, 4,200 square-foot former bachelor house in the gated neighbourhood, and two weeks after Kim filed to become legally single.

His new house boasts a large outdoor swimming pool and a horse corral, plus a stable for three horses, but internally is in need of major renovation.

The two, who are going through a divorce have four children.

Kanye has previously maintained that he still has plans to unite his family but his ex has already moved on with comedian Pete Davidson.

To avoid being outbid, Kanye paid Sh509 million for the house, which was Sh47,615,100 more than the asking price.

The house is significantly more modest than the Malibu property he bought in September for Sh 6.4 billion.

