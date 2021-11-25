RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I need to be back home' - Kanye West rants about fixing marriage with Kim Kardashian

Odion Okonofua

The billionaire rapper says he acknowledges his past mistakes and is ready to make amends.

Kim Kardashian and her estranged hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kim Kardashian and her estranged hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

American rapper Kanye West isn't giving up on his marriage just yet as he plans to work things out with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The billionaire rapper made this known during a visit to the Skid Row on Thanksgiving Eve.

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative," he said.

West then went on to blast Kardashian’s reality show networks E! and Hulu, explaining, “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home,” he said.

He also added that all he wants to do right now is go back home.

"I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home."

The music star's latest rants are coming on the heels of the romantic relationship between Kim and comedian, Pete Davidson.

Kanye and Kim filed for divorce earlier in the year.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

