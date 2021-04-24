Kanze Dena sends sweet message to Lulu Hassan as she turns a year older

In a heartfelt post, Kanze described Lulu as a priceless gift in her life that cannot be compared to any material wealth.

She added that Lulu was a gift whose value keeps growing as each day goes by.

“Thamani ya TUNU sio bei ya mnadani ama madukani. Thamani halisi ya TUNU ipo moyoni... kila kukicha thamani ina panda...LULU wewe ni TUNU.. siku zote, majira yote. Happy birthday @loulou_hassan 💝💖,” read Kanze’s post.

Kanze and Lulu’s friendship

Lulu and Kanze’s friendship goes way back and in 2018, Lulu mentioned that their friendship was more ‘accidental than intentional’.

Before joining Royal Media Services, Lulu and Kanze were on the brink of being poached from their respective companies.

The two women have been anchoring news together for years so it would only seem natural that their on-screen chemistry would blossom off camera as well.