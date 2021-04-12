Citizen TV Swahili News Anchor Lulu Hassan has penned down a heartfelt message to her former colleague and State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena as she turns a year older.

In her message, Lulu mentioned that she is thankful to God for their friendship and all the impact it has brought in her life.

“Your birthday is a beautiful occasion all by itself. However, for me, it’s a special day allowing me to thank God for all that your friendship has meant to me.

Happy Birthday mamii ❤❤❤❤ @kanze_dena” reads Lulu’s message to Kanze.

Not Making a Comeback

In February 2020, Kanze pointed out that she doesn’t see herself getting back in the media industry, but she misses being in studio with Lulu Hassan.

“Sitorudi tena yaani ndo nimemaliza na pia miaka nayo imeenda kwa hivyo laizma pia niangalie na mambo mengine. Lakini kile kitu kimoja mimi na miss na kutamani siku zote ni kuwa studio na Lulu Hassan, huwa natamani sana pengine siku moja huenda tukafanya kipindi, tukiwa vinyanya, hata saa zingine natamani usemaji ungekuwa wa watu wawili , aseme leo niseme keho ama tuseme zote kwa pamoja,” said Kanze Dena.

Ms Dena exited the media industry in 2018, after being appointed deputy Spokesperson and deputy Head of Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) at Sate House. Later on, she was promoted to take over as State House spokesperson and Head of Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

Lulu Hassan and State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena

Ms Dena was in the media industry for more than 15 years before she was handed the state job on June 5, 2018.

Lulu and Kanze’s friendship go way back and in 2018 she (Lulu) mentioned that their friendship “was more accidental than intentional”.

Before joining Royal Media Services, Lulu and Kanze were on the brink of being poached from their respective companies but something did not feel right with the deal so they decided to let it go.

Lulu Hassan and State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena

“I remember when we were all being poached from our respective companies to join another which was offering some lofty amount, we were enticed to say the least but BOOM! In your typical kind of way, you said ‘’mamaa don’t sign let me go pray for this letter and by morning I will tell you the way forward” and true to your words you dropped the bomb shell ‘MUNGU AMEKATAA LULU’ ...And slowly we went back to our respective companies back in 2013.”

“And truly God works in mysterious ways. A few days later, I would receive a call from my mentor and boss Farida Karoney “Wewe Lulu uko wapi? Hii ni story gani nasikia unaenda? Tukutane hapo Nairobi West. And the next minute I’m with you as a colleague; news that you did not believe until you saw me at Maalim Juma Road” Shared Lulu in 2018.

