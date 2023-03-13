ADVERTISEMENT
Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on TikTok lands job offer from Sonko

Lynet Okumu

Kare analyzed moments from when Jeff met DJ Fatxo in the evening to the wee hours of the morning when they arrived at his apartment.

Kare Maina, the lady who gave an analysis of Jeff's death on Tik Tok
Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has offered a Kenyan Tik Toker an interesting job. Wangari Maina, who identifies as Kare Maina on TikTok, recently went viral after giving a detailed analysis of the death of Jeff Mwathi.

The 23-year-old died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly jumping from popular Kikuyu artiste DJ Fatxo's apartment.

In her TikTok videos posted on March 9 and 10, Maina attempted to piece together the last moments of Mwathi's life. She analyzed moments from when he met DJ Fatxo in the evening to the wee hours of the morning when they arrived at his apartment.

Her detailed analysis has been praised for its thoroughness and attention to detail.

One of the people who were impressed by Maina's work is former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko. He took to social media to commend her skills in investigations and offered her a job at his private investigation firm.

"This lady ni mnoma sana kwa investigations nitamchukua kwa my private investigation firm,

"(This lady is very good at investigations. I will take her into my private investigation firm)," Sonko wrote.

Kare Maina
According to her LinkedIn account, Kare Maina is a content creator, brand influencer and social media marketer.

She graduated from the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) with a Bachelor of Industrial Chemistry.

She is also a TikToker and social media influencer who has gained a massive following on various social media platforms, especially TikTok, where she has garnered over 247,000 followers.

Kare Maina
Kare is known for her funny and entertaining videos, often featuring her dancing and lip-syncing to trending sounds.

She has also collaborated with other popular TikTokers and social media influencers in Kenya.

Apart from TikTok, she is also active on other social media platforms, such as Instagram, with over 34,0000 followers.

Kare Maina
She uses her Instagram account to share photos showcasing her fashion sense and promoting brands and products she believes in.

Kare's viral video has propelled her into the spotlight and has been trending on various social media platforms ever since.

