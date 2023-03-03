Thicky Sandra showers love on Mike Sonko in heartwarming birthday message

Taking to Instagram on March 3, Sandra penned a heartfelt tribute to her father, Mike Sonko, on his birthday, praising him for his strength, guidance, and unwavering support throughout her life.

"Daddy, you've given me so many invaluable things in life, and I will always be grateful for them. May your special day bring you plenty of wonderful surprises!" Sandra wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Sandra expressed her love for her father and conveyed her gratitude for his constant love for her.

"I am lucky that I was given the best father in the world, a father who truly loves me with all of his heart. Happy Birthday, dad," She wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandra has never been shy about acknowledging her father's pivotal role in her life, and she is always quick to express her gratitude for the lessons he has taught her and the love he has shown her.

Pulse Live Kenya

In March 2022, the family of the flamboyant politician celebrated him as he turned 47 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both his wife, Primrose Mbuvi, and his daughters sent shared sweet birthday messages on social media to show their love.

Thicky Sandra admired and appreciated Sonko on his birthday, citing him as her role model and a source of inspiration for never giving up.

"Dear papa, every year this day reminds me how lucky I am to have you as a father. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and for teaching me never to give up you are my biggest inspiration happy birthday, dad I love you," She wrote on Instagram.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Judging by the posts made by their daughter Sandra on social media, it seems that the Sonko family is accustomed to a lavish lifestyle.

Sandra reveals she has never boarded a Matatu

Sandra recently revealed that she has never boarded a matatu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with YouTuber Vincent Mboya on February 13, the influencer conveyed her astonishment at the frequency with which strangers sit close to each other.

She also said that she's hardly been to a bustling marketplace but has had the chance to shop alongside her mother at a market.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT