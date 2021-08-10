Karen Nyamu accuses Samidoh of beating her & smashing her Sh150K iPhone [Video]

Nyamu who is a Director at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company said the argument ensued after her trip to Mombasa which she said was work-related.

She claimed that he stormed into her house on Monday, night August 7, and accused her of cheating on suspicion that she was with another man in Mombasa.

The aspiring politician accused the musician of punching her in the face and destroying her iPhone 12 pro max which retails for Sh150,000.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti,” She said.

Nyamu said she would file a police report and take Samidoh to court despite it being the first time he has laid his hands on her.

“I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedrooms but he check all around until he found me,” she continued.