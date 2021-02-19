City Politician, Karen Nyamu has made it clear that she doesn’t want to be called a homewrecker, over alleged relationship with Mugithi singer Samidoh.

In a Q&A session via her Insta-stories, Ms Nyamu said that people should stop calling her a homewrecker because Samidoh’s wife has not complained anywhere.

“I saw Samidoh with his wife on Valentines where were you and how is she saying?" asked a curious fan.

The mother of two replied; “Hehe I was home with the babies and no nanny. Muwachange kuniita homewrecker, she is not complaining.”

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh

Another fan asked; “What kind of person is Samidoh in person?”

She replied “A good person. Very funny very kind very real.”

During the Q&A session, Ms Nyamu went on to share tips on dating married men, with caution that anyone willing to walk that path shouldn’t compete with the wife of man in question.

"Give me tips for dating married man?" posed the fan.

She replied; “Do not date a married man period. But if you must don’t date a man who disrespects or neglects his wife. Also know you place. Never compete, if you want compete please wachana na bwana ya wenyewe.”

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh

"How do you handle criticism. I am a single mum as well but I don’t have a humble time? reads another quiz.

Nyamu replied “I don’t handle it, nobody got time for that.”

Not dating

Just the other day, Nyamu, who unsuccessfully vied for the Nairobi Woman Representative in 2017, refuted claims of having a romantic relationship with Samidoh.

“I don’t care what people say about me, I don’t have the time, they can say all they want. I know my truth. Samidoh loves and adores his wife and kids and as I said, he is my friend. He knows the truth, Whatever the truth is, he is aware of it,” Nyamu told Massawe Japanni.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh

When asked why she uploaded and later deleted a video of herself and Samidoh cozying up while on holiday in Dubai, Nyamu said:

“Samidoh is my friend. I thought I just post the video just like you post your other friends. However, people started commenting bringing in different angles, like about Samidoh’s wife, and so I decided to pull it down. I didn’t have any bad intention plus Samidoh is his own brand and I didn’t want to tarnish it.”