Kasavuli's mother, Dr Ofweneke tickle mourners with jokes during funeral service

As the master of the ceremony, Dr Ofweneke was able to lighten the mood and bring some much-needed joy to the mourners.

Some of the speakers expressed their gratitude for Dr Ofweneke's presence, saying that his comedic touch helped them to cope with the loss and to celebrate the life of the late Catherine Kasavuli.

He used Kasavuli’s stellar career to help the mourners who had gathered to reminisce and recollect their memories.

The mourners often let out laughs and emotional smiles throughout the service.

“Thank you so much Dr Ofweneke for making us smile on this difficult day,” said Royal Media Director of Strategy and Innovation Linus Kaikai who was among the mourners.

The comedian’s ability to bring humour to such a solemn occasion was truly remarkable and greatly appreciated by those in attendance.

Dr Ofweneke's role as master of ceremony at Catherine Kasavuli's requiem mass served as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, laughter and joy can bring light and hope.

It is a testament to the power of humour and the ability to bring people together and make even the most difficult situations bearable.

There was also a light moment as Roots Party leader George Wajackoya was exempted from removing his durag when the pastor asked not to wear caps in the church.

Ofweneke also roasted Wajackoya by alluding that according to cultures in communities from Western, funerals were used to celebrate the life of the deceased by consuming different varieties of food, apart from any cuisine proposed by the former presidential candidate.

Tribute by Catherine Kasavuli's mother, Rachel

Catherine Kasavuli’s mother Rachel stole the show when she also took the comedic cue from the MC to deliver punchlines of her own.

She said that she loved meat and Catherine would often pull all stops to ensure she had a constant supply of her favourite food. For this, Kasavuli easily became her favourite child.

“Catherine was my best daughter. Huyu mwingine ako tu, ni mzuri…anakaa ulaya ananiletea pesa (the other one is also a very good daughter, she lives abroad and brings me money) but Catherine was the best,” the 90-year-old mother said, sending the mourners into a laughing frenzy.