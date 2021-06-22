Can a girl just reinvent herself- Catherine Kasavuli on TV comeback

In a series of posts on social media, Ms Kasavuli said that her comeback is meant to encourage anyone out there to dare dream again.

“This Saturday I'm making a comeback on @KBCChannel1, damn, its been 8 years. Can a girl just reinvent herself ?

This is for anyone out there who has the courage to DREAM AGAIN”

“One day I'm definitely gonna tell my story ... To God be the glory. ReInvent ....ReInspire ....ReBuild

God's time is always the best, thank you all . Mungu awabariki #CatherineKasavuli” said Catherine Kasavuli.

She added that she will be looking forward to rewriting her own story as the Queen and Princess of TV in Kenya.

“On Saturday, on Saturday we rewrite a story. On Saturday we show the world that we can dream again. On Saturday .

On Saturday we continue with what we were called to , we awaken the ultimate purpose” she added.

Ms Kasavuli’s comeback in the media industry has been accorded a warm welcome by Kenyans of all walks of life. Many are rooting for her comeback.

“Just came across this me waay back ,If I met someone this day and they asked me " Catherine where do you see yourself 30 year from now ?"

I believe my answer would have been something like , " ... I want more grace in my purpose , more energy to inspire generations , enough peace of mind to experience God's faithfulness .." Hey you, I hope that's your prayer” shared Catherine Kasavuli.

The Re-Launch

On Monday, Kenyans On Twitter, made the legendary Kasavuli a trending topic after it emerged that she was among the new faces tasked to propel KBC to its vibrant and authoritative nature as a National Broadcaster.

Kasavuli will be hosting a new show dubbed ‘Legend Edition’ every Saturday on KBC Channel 1.

Retirement

In 2015, the 59-year old news anchor retired from the limelight to work behind the screens.

She was the first female news anchor in the country and has previously worked with; KBC, Citizen TV and Kenya Television Network (KTN)and Mediamax owned station K24.

After being at KTN for 17 years, Kasavuli left the station in 2007 to join Citizen TV, a station owned by Royal Media Services.

At that particular time, she was part of the mass exodus that saw a number of high-profile news anchors such as Swaleh Mdoe and Louie Otieno leave the Standard Group for Citizen TV.

At Royal Media Services, she rose to the position of corporate affairs manager, before leaving for K24 where she later retired from the limelight in 2015.

Cynthia Nyamai

On the other hand, Cynthia Nyamai also penned down a message appreciation to all who welcomed her back to our TV screens.

“I’m overwhelmed by your comments, text and phone calls from different parts of the world. Thank you . You are such a great fam. It is truly a great honor to be back and an honor to serve God and my nation through

@KBCChannel1 . See you tonight at 9pm. #ThisIsKBC” wrote Cynthia Nyamai.

Veterans

On Monday, KCB relaunched unveiling names like; Tom Mboya, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora, John Kioria Fred Indimuli, Ahmed Juma Ballo, Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha.