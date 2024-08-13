Kasmuel McOure: Activism won't make me leave my girlfriend

Known for his passionate involvement in anti-government protests, Kasmuel has become a rising figure among young leaders in Kenya. Despite his newfound fame, he remains committed to his long-time partner.

Keeping his relationship private

In a recent interview with , Kasmuel revealed that he is not single but chose to keep the details of his relationship private.

Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure Pulse Live Kenya

Kasmuel struggling to find time

Kasmuel admitted that since he became actively involved in activism, it has been challenging to spend time with his girlfriend.

His busy schedule and the demands of his newfound role have made it difficult for them to meet as frequently as they used to.

"We have spent less time together because things have changed," Kasmuel said. "My routine has shifted, and we cannot meet as much as we used to. But we still find time to nurture the relationship because, as you know, relationships require deliberate efforts from both parties."

Kasmuel also acknowledged the pressures that come with fame and how they could affect his relationship.

He noted that he tries to stay grounded and not let his fame get to his head, recognising the potential blind spots that could arise.

Loyalty to his partner

Despite the challenges, Kasmuel emphasized his loyalty to his girlfriend. He explained that they have been together for a long time and that he would never consider leaving her because of his newfound fame.

"This is the person who has held it down for me, and I cannot do her like that just because everything is changing," Kasmuel said. "I cannot trade what we have for short-term gains."

His words highlight the deep respect and commitment he has for his partner, even as his life becomes more public and demanding.

Leading the fight for accountability

Beyond his relationship, Kasmuel McOure has emerged as a leading voice in the fight for accountability in Kenya.

Since the onset of the Gen Z protests on June 18, he has been at the forefront, demanding justice and standing up for the rights of the youth.

Kasmuel has been vocal about the use of unnecessary force by anti-riot police against protesters.

He condemned the heavy-handed tactics used by law enforcement and warned that protesters would consider any officer in civilian clothes deployed to disperse them as a goon.

