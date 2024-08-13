The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kasmuel McOure: Activism won't make me leave my girlfriend

Lynet Okumu

Kasmuel admitted that since he became actively involved in activism, it has been challenging to spend time with his girlfriend.

Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure
Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure

Musician turned activist Kasmuel McOure recently opened up about his relationship and loyalty to his girlfriend.

Recommended articles

Known for his passionate involvement in anti-government protests, Kasmuel has become a rising figure among young leaders in Kenya. Despite his newfound fame, he remains committed to his long-time partner.

In a recent interview with , Kasmuel revealed that he is not single but chose to keep the details of his relationship private.

ADVERTISEMENT
Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure
Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure Pulse Live Kenya

Kasmuel admitted that since he became actively involved in activism, it has been challenging to spend time with his girlfriend.

His busy schedule and the demands of his newfound role have made it difficult for them to meet as frequently as they used to.

"We have spent less time together because things have changed," Kasmuel said. "My routine has shifted, and we cannot meet as much as we used to. But we still find time to nurture the relationship because, as you know, relationships require deliberate efforts from both parties."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasmuel also acknowledged the pressures that come with fame and how they could affect his relationship.

He noted that he tries to stay grounded and not let his fame get to his head, recognising the potential blind spots that could arise.

Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure
Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges, Kasmuel emphasized his loyalty to his girlfriend. He explained that they have been together for a long time and that he would never consider leaving her because of his newfound fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is the person who has held it down for me, and I cannot do her like that just because everything is changing," Kasmuel said. "I cannot trade what we have for short-term gains."

His words highlight the deep respect and commitment he has for his partner, even as his life becomes more public and demanding.

Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure
Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond his relationship, Kasmuel McOure has emerged as a leading voice in the fight for accountability in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the onset of the Gen Z protests on June 18, he has been at the forefront, demanding justice and standing up for the rights of the youth.

Kasmuel has been vocal about the use of unnecessary force by anti-riot police against protesters.

He condemned the heavy-handed tactics used by law enforcement and warned that protesters would consider any officer in civilian clothes deployed to disperse them as a goon.

Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure
Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure Pulse Live Kenya

His fearless stance has earned him respect among his peers and made him a prominent figure in the ongoing movement for change.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kasmuel McOure: Activism won't make me leave my girlfriend

Kasmuel McOure: Activism won't make me leave my girlfriend

Sijawahi mpenda - Nyako's reaction after finding out Eve Mungai is her landlady

Sijawahi mpenda - Nyako's reaction after finding out Eve Mungai is her landlady

Producer Sammy Dee's inspiration behind new reality TV show 'Nai-Rich' [Trailer]

Producer Sammy Dee's inspiration behind new reality TV show 'Nai-Rich' [Trailer]

'Crime & Justice' actor Paul Ogola graduates top of his class in U.S. military school

'Crime & Justice' actor Paul Ogola graduates top of his class in U.S. military school

3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience

3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience

Sikutaka watu wajue mimi ni mganga wa kienyeji - Nandy’s sister on secret business

Sikutaka watu wajue mimi ni mganga wa kienyeji - Nandy’s sister on secret business

Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

Charlene conquers cycling hurdles to reach Mikindani & empower hustlers

Charlene conquers cycling hurdles to reach Mikindani & empower hustlers

Njugush tickles fans with rendition of Wanjigi’s ‘catch me if you can’ speech

Njugush tickles fans with rendition of Wanjigi’s ‘catch me if you can’ speech

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A screenshot image of former Kenyan socialite Vanessa 'Chettle' Cheruiyot

Vanessa Chettle clarifies confusing remarks she made about her mum in an interview

Carol Sonie

Carol Sonie's parents caution her against peer pressure as she moves out

Rapper King Kaka's wife Nini 'Nana' Owiti (Instagram)

Nana Owiti addresses concerns about her weight

Zari Hassan

Zari Hassan’s bold remarks on pregnancy termination divides fans