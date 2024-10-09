The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kasolo's career at risk after being accused of stealing Diana Marua's phone

Lynet Okumu

How accusations of stealing Diana Marua's phone are affecting Kasolo's family members and career.

Stephen Kasolo
Stephen Kasolo

Kamba gospel singer Stephen Kasolo has voiced his frustration over allegations that he stole Diana Marua's iPhone during a wedding event for Bolo Bespoke.

The singer, who attended the wedding, has firmly denied any involvement in the incident and is calling for Bahati, Diana’s husband, to publicly clear his name.

Speaking to content creators, Kasolo expressed his disappointment and concern regarding the accusations, which he believes are damaging his reputation. He explained that he left the wedding early to perform in Nairobi, and the phone went missing later that night.

“Bahati, nilikuja event ya Bolo courtesy of you. Kindly if there's any way you can solve this issue by clearing my name kwa hii mambo ya wizi ya simu, kindly do. I respect you so much. I tried to reach out to you but you did not take any action," Kasolo urged.

Gospel singer Stephen Kasolo
Gospel singer Stephen Kasolo Gospel singer Stephen Kasolo Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised that he was invited to the wedding not as a paid guest but as a mark of respect. “I am not an upcoming artist, and my family depends on my name just like your family depends on your Netflix proceeds... Clear my name from this nonsense. Nilikuambia hii story inaharibu jina langu but you ignored me. He ignored me because am useless, sina jina kama yake. Niko na jina ya kutunza,” he added.

According to Kasolo, the phone was lost at a time when many attendees were intoxicated. He reiterated, “I left earlier because I had a show in Nairobi. Kindly clear my name. Jina langu linategemea mtandao... Imeharibu brand yangu. Sahi siezi pewa event. Ukiitwa mwizi utapewa event na nani? Utaenda wapi?”

His comments come in the wake of Diana's emotional plea for the return of her phone. In a video shared on social media, she warned that the phone was being tracked and urged whoever took it to return it to avoid unnecessary drama.

Stephen Kasolo
Stephen Kasolo Stephen Kasolo Pulse Live Kenya

After Diana's appeal, speculation arose that the phone had been stolen by a singer, leading to widespread discussions online.

Reports then surfaced claiming that, after tracking, the phone was found at Stephen Kasolo's house. This development added fuel to the fire of the ongoing controversy.

Kasolo expressed his frustration with the situation and how it has unfolded in the media. Shortly after the phone went missing, popular comedians Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook discussed the matter on their weekly show, which Kasolo described as not good.

He reached out to both comedians for clarification but stated that they did not answer his calls.

Stephen Kasolo
Stephen Kasolo Stephen Kasolo Pulse Live Kenya

The singer expressed that the allegations could cause distress for his family, including his young daughter and wife. He mentioned that prominent individuals who could offer him job opportunities have reached out, inquiring about the situation.

"I am in pain. I have a family. Familia ya mke wangu ni mapastors. I have a boss amabaye ameniajiri. Anaskiaje?. I have adaughter she's six years old. she has a phone. Huwa anapitia vitu zote babake anaongelewa unadhani anaskiaje? My wife anaskiaje?. Mimi ningekuwa naiba ningeiba kitambo. Sahi I've made it in life," Kasolo said.

In his attempts to resolve the situation, Kasolo has also urged both Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook to go live on social media and clear his name.

