The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress, Phil Director quell breakup rumours with new video [Watch]

Amos Robi

This is the first video the couple is sharing publicly after rumours of their breakup began doing rounds on social media

Kate Actress and Philip Karanja
Kate Actress and Philip Karanja

For a while now, Kenyans have been questioning the state of Kate Actress and Philip Karanja's marriage.

Recommended articles

The couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship, leading to rumours and speculations about their union's state.

However, in a recent Instagram story, Kate Actress showed that her marriage is doing just fine. The video showed the couple having a good time at a party, enjoying a meal together and looking happy.

This video has put to rest rumours that have been circulating on social media for the past few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Actress has been a household name in Kenya's entertainment scene for years. She has featured in some of the country's biggest shows and movies, cementing her place as one of the most talented actresses in the industry.

READ: Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Kate Actress and her husband, Philip Karanja, are also a powerful couple in the entertainment industry. They have worked together on various projects, with Karanja being a director, writer and producer.

However, their marriage has been the subject of scrutiny for some time now. The couple has been relatively private about their relationship, leading to speculation about its state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with Milele FM, Kate Actress and Philip Karanja ended the interview abruptly, leaving the radio host Ankali Ray in suspense. Kate Actress made it clear that she was only willing to talk about work and nothing personal.

"I don't understand, are you calling me about work? If you are calling me about my family that's different," Kate said as she ended the call.

Phil Director and Kate Actress
Phil Director and Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kate Actress showers hubby with this sweet message on wedding anniversary

Kate has however deleted all photos of her husband on her social media pages. The two have been married for over five years now and have one daughter together.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nandy breaks down in tearful response to negative coverage by Wasafi Media [Audio]

Nandy breaks down in tearful response to negative coverage by Wasafi Media [Audio]

Surprising collabo: Diamond Platnumz's sister featured in Harmonize's new song

Surprising collabo: Diamond Platnumz's sister featured in Harmonize's new song

Kate Actress, Phil Director quell breakup rumours with new video [Watch]

Kate Actress, Phil Director quell breakup rumours with new video [Watch]

Dr Ofweneke clashes with Nicah The Queen, warns her lover never to post the kids

Dr Ofweneke clashes with Nicah The Queen, warns her lover never to post the kids

Kamene Goro addresses pregnancy reports following wedding with DJ Bonez

Kamene Goro addresses pregnancy reports following wedding with DJ Bonez

Grab it like you own it - Willy Paul unveils Miss P as new lover in cozy photos

Grab it like you own it - Willy Paul unveils Miss P as new lover in cozy photos

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest paid gigs

Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest paid gigs

Kamene Goro off the market, Kate Actress-Phil Director separation rumours emerge & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kamene Goro off the market, Kate Actress-Phil Director separation rumours emerge & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro's Biography: Career, marriage, family & education