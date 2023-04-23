Kate Actress, Phil Director quell breakup rumours with new video [Watch]

The couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship, leading to rumours and speculations about their union's state.

However, in a recent Instagram story, Kate Actress showed that her marriage is doing just fine. The video showed the couple having a good time at a party, enjoying a meal together and looking happy.

This video has put to rest rumours that have been circulating on social media for the past few days.

Kate Actress has been a household name in Kenya's entertainment scene for years. She has featured in some of the country's biggest shows and movies, cementing her place as one of the most talented actresses in the industry.

Kate Actress and her husband, Philip Karanja, are also a powerful couple in the entertainment industry. They have worked together on various projects, with Karanja being a director, writer and producer.

However, their marriage has been the subject of scrutiny for some time now. The couple has been relatively private about their relationship, leading to speculation about its state.

In a recent interview with Milele FM, Kate Actress and Philip Karanja ended the interview abruptly, leaving the radio host Ankali Ray in suspense. Kate Actress made it clear that she was only willing to talk about work and nothing personal.

"I don't understand, are you calling me about work? If you are calling me about my family that's different," Kate said as she ended the call.

