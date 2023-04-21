The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Fabian Simiyu

Kate and Phil hang up on a Milele FM presenter who was asking them about their lives

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Philip Karanja also known as Phil Director and his wife Kate Actress were forced to hang up on Milele FM's Ankali Ray, who had called to inquire about their relationship after rumors surfaced online that the two had split up.

It all started when Kate deleted all images of her husband from her Instagram account, and people online interpreted that there was trouble in paradise.

Ankali Ray took the initiative to interview the couple separately, but it didn't go well since they both decided to hang up after the presenter asked about their relationship.

Phil Director
Phil Director Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Kate Actress celebrates husband in cute TBT photos

As for Phil, he didn't want to talk about the matter when he was asked if everything was okay with his wife.

The film director ended the call prematurely while Ankali was still asking him questions, saying that it would definitely be a discussion for another time.

Kate Actress was also called by the presenter, but she chose not to speak in public about her affairs, and just like her husband, she hung up on Ankali.

Kate, who had just jetted back to Kenya after attending a movie launch in South Africa, was resting when her phone rang, and she made it clear that she wouldn't talk if it wasn't work-related.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

"I don't understand, are you calling me about work? If you are calling me about my family that's different," Kate said as she terminated the call.

Ankali was left in suspense again, and it's not clear if the two are still together or if hell broke loose in their relationship.

Although it's not sufficient to conclude that the two are not together because of social media, some people have maintained that the way the two behaved during the calls was evident enough to suggest that all is not well.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
