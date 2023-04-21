Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

It all started when Kate deleted all images of her husband from her Instagram account, and people online interpreted that there was trouble in paradise.

Ankali Ray took the initiative to interview the couple separately, but it didn't go well since they both decided to hang up after the presenter asked about their relationship.

As for Phil, he didn't want to talk about the matter when he was asked if everything was okay with his wife.

The film director ended the call prematurely while Ankali was still asking him questions, saying that it would definitely be a discussion for another time.

Kate Actress stays mum on her relationship with Phil

Kate Actress was also called by the presenter, but she chose not to speak in public about her affairs, and just like her husband, she hung up on Ankali.

Kate, who had just jetted back to Kenya after attending a movie launch in South Africa, was resting when her phone rang, and she made it clear that she wouldn't talk if it wasn't work-related.

"I don't understand, are you calling me about work? If you are calling me about my family that's different," Kate said as she terminated the call.

Ankali was left in suspense again, and it's not clear if the two are still together or if hell broke loose in their relationship.