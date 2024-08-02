The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kate Actress treats partner Michael Mwangi to luxurious birthday trip [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Kate Actress spoils Michael Mwangi with extravagant Zanzibar birthday trip.

Kate Actress with her bae Michael Mwangi spending good time in Zanzibar
  • Kate Actress is celebrating her partner Michael Mwangi's birthday with a heartfelt message
  • The couple is enjoying a luxurious trip to the Grand Marriot Hotel in Tanzania
  • Michael Mwangi is a seasoned hospitality leader with over 22 years of experience, currently the General Manager of Tribe Hotel

Kate Actress is relishing her time with her partner, Michael Mwangi. In celebration of his birthday the mother of two penned a heartfelt message to him.

Kate Actress made it clear that it’s Michael’s turn to be spoiled this birthday month.

The couple posted pictures and videos of themselves holding hands while descending a flight of steps to their luxurious room, which boasts a breathtaking ocean view that has impressed their fans.

Kate Actress and her alleged new man Michael
READ: Kate Actress' new bae, Michael Mwangi: From chef to managing multi-billion hotels

They are staying at the Grand Marriot Hotel in Tanzania. Kate Actress shared a post, saying,

"Paradise called and we answered! I am in awe jameni. It's always a seamless experience with you. Air tickets, transfers, name it aaah. Bday month! Allow me to spoil you back a little, sir!"

Kate first shared photos and videos of herself and Michael in January this year, a few months after confirming her separation from her baby daddy, Phil Director.

To celebrate her own birthday, Kate and Michael traveled to Dubai. Their trip included city tours, fine dining, desert safaris, and shopping.

READ: Na msituroge - Kate Actress on he romance with Michael Mwangi

Michael Mwangi is not just Kate’s partner but also a seasoned hospitality leader with over 22 years of experience.

He has carved a niche for himself in the industry, specialising in culinary arts, food and beverage management, operations, and hotel general management. Currently, he is the General Manager of Tribe Hotel.

Together, Kate and Michael frequently delight their fans with their adventures, whether they are in Kenya or enjoying extravagant vacations abroad.

Kate Actress with Michael Mwangi in Dubai
READ: Kate Kamau's wake-up call: I sincerely apologise for the insensitive comment I made

Their current Zanzibar trip is just another example of the couple’s love for travel and exploration.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
