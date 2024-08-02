Kate Actress treats partner Michael Mwangi to luxurious birthday trip [Video]

Kate Actress is relishing her time with her partner, Michael Mwangi. In celebration of his birthday the mother of two penned a heartfelt message to him.

Kate Actress made it clear that it’s Michael’s turn to be spoiled this birthday month.

Kate Actress spoils partner Michael Mwangi in stunning Zanzibar trip

The couple posted pictures and videos of themselves holding hands while descending a flight of steps to their luxurious room, which boasts a breathtaking ocean view that has impressed their fans.

They are staying at the Grand Marriot Hotel in Tanzania. Kate Actress shared a post, saying,

"Paradise called and we answered! I am in awe jameni. It's always a seamless experience with you. Air tickets, transfers, name it aaah. Bday month! Allow me to spoil you back a little, sir!"

Kate Actress & Michael's relationship

Kate first shared photos and videos of herself and Michael in January this year, a few months after confirming her separation from her baby daddy, Phil Director.

To celebrate her own birthday, Kate and Michael traveled to Dubai. Their trip included city tours, fine dining, desert safaris, and shopping.

Michael Mwangi is not just Kate’s partner but also a seasoned hospitality leader with over 22 years of experience.

He has carved a niche for himself in the industry, specialising in culinary arts, food and beverage management, operations, and hotel general management. Currently, he is the General Manager of Tribe Hotel.

Together, Kate and Michael frequently delight their fans with their adventures, whether they are in Kenya or enjoying extravagant vacations abroad.

Kate Actress with Michael Mwangi in Dubai Pulse Live Kenya

