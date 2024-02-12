Kate Actress' new bae, Michael Mwangi: From chef to managing multi-billion hotels

While neither party has directly confirmed nor denied the speculation, Kate has shared photos and videos of the themselves and responding to congratulatory messages of her new found love.

The two also jetted out to Dubai where Kate has been celebrating her birthday with city tours, fine dining, desert safaris and shopping.

After a spot check on Kate Actress' new rumoured bae here's what you need to know about him.

Michael Mwangi, a seasoned hospitality leader with over 22 years of experience, has carved a niche for himself in the industry, specializing in culinary arts, food & beverage management, operations, and hotel general management.

His illustrious career boasts stints with globally recognized brands such as Intercontinental Hotel Group, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, and Marriott International, to name a few.

Having honed his skills at esteemed institutions like Johnson & Wales University, where he obtained both an Associate of Arts and Sciences (AAS) in Culinary Arts/Chef Training and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc) in Hotel, Motel, and Restaurant Management, Mwangi's journey to the upper echelons of the hospitality world is nothing short of impressive.

His professional trajectory includes pivotal roles such as Outlets Manager at Sheraton Boston, Director of Food & Beverage at Hyatt Centric Arlington, and General Manager of Food & Beverage at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center.

Mwangi's tenure with Davidson Hospitality Group, Crestline Hotel and Resorts, and Highgate Hotels has further solidified his reputation as a dynamic leader capable of driving success in diverse environments.

Tribe Hotel GM Michael Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, Mwangi assumed the helm as Hotel General Manager at Tribe Hotel Nairobi, where his vision and expertise have been instrumental in elevating the establishment's status as a premier luxury destination.

Under his leadership, Tribe Hotel has undergone a transformation, redefining the culinary landscape with innovative concepts and a commitment to excellence.

