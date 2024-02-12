Kate Actress' new bae, Michael Mwangi: From chef to managing multi-billion hotels

Nairobi's entertainment scene has been buzzing since reports started swirling about a budding romance between popular actress Kate Actress and Michael Mwangi, the managing director of the esteemed Tribe Hotel.
While neither party has directly confirmed nor denied the speculation, Kate has shared photos and videos of the themselves and responding to congratulatory messages of her new found love.
The two also jetted out to Dubai where Kate has been celebrating her birthday with city tours, fine dining, desert safaris and shopping.
After a spot check on Kate Actress' new rumoured bae here's what you need to know about him.
Michael Mwangi, a seasoned hospitality leader with over 22 years of experience, has carved a niche for himself in the industry, specializing in culinary arts, food & beverage management, operations, and hotel general management.
His illustrious career boasts stints with globally recognized brands such as Intercontinental Hotel Group, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, and Marriott International, to name a few.
Having honed his skills at esteemed institutions like Johnson & Wales University, where he obtained both an Associate of Arts and Sciences (AAS) in Culinary Arts/Chef Training and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc) in Hotel, Motel, and Restaurant Management, Mwangi's journey to the upper echelons of the hospitality world is nothing short of impressive.
His professional trajectory includes pivotal roles such as Outlets Manager at Sheraton Boston, Director of Food & Beverage at Hyatt Centric Arlington, and General Manager of Food & Beverage at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center.
Mwangi's tenure with Davidson Hospitality Group, Crestline Hotel and Resorts, and Highgate Hotels has further solidified his reputation as a dynamic leader capable of driving success in diverse environments.
In 2020, Mwangi assumed the helm as Hotel General Manager at Tribe Hotel Nairobi, where his vision and expertise have been instrumental in elevating the establishment's status as a premier luxury destination.
Under his leadership, Tribe Hotel has undergone a transformation, redefining the culinary landscape with innovative concepts and a commitment to excellence.
- Michael Mwangi's journey in hospitality began at a young age, helping out at his grandfather's lodge, where he developed a passion for the industry.
- Mwangi's love for food stems from his family, particularly his grandfather, who instilled in him the importance of culinary traditions and the connection between food and love.
- His colleagues and friends often refer to him affectionately as Mikey, Bro, or Big Mike, acknowledging his leadership and contribution to the hospitality sector.
- Mwangi describes himself as energetic, curious, and humble, prioritizing community well-being while also enjoying life to the fullest.
- His career trajectory was influenced by his family's background in the hospitality industry, with his grandparents playing a significant role in shaping his professional aspirations.
- Despite his busy schedule, Mwangi finds comfort in simple, homely meals like ugali, fish, and sukuma wiki, which remind him of cherished memories with his grandfather.
- Music plays a significant role in Mwangi's life, with his eclectic taste extending beyond the stereotypes often associated with his profession.
- Beyond his career in hospitality, Mwangi worked as a nutritionist in a retirement home, gaining valuable insights into the human experience and the inevitability of change.
- His upbringing has instilled in him a sense of adventure and curiosity, traits that remain unchanged since childhood.
- Mwangi treasures the bond he shares with his family, recalling fond memories of traveling back to Kenya from the US in 1995.
- Washington DC holds a special place in his heart, as it was where he experienced significant personal and professional growth before relocating to Kenya.
- The coastal region of Kenya resonates deeply with Mwangi, offering him solace and tranquility amidst the beauty of nature.
- He advises aspiring chefs to ignore negative criticism and embrace the diverse opportunities within the culinary world.
- Mwangi's journey towards self-discovery has taught him the value of patience and work-life balance, particularly amidst the bustling energy of Nairobi.
- Sundays are reserved as "me-days" for Mwangi, where he indulges in activities that bring him joy and relaxation.
- Outside of work, Mwangi enjoys spending quality time with his family and exploring new destinations around Nairobi.
- Despite his professional success, Mwangi emphasizes the importance of personal connections over monetary wealth.
- Mwangi's kindness and humility have left a lasting impact on those around him, earning him admiration and respect from colleagues and acquaintances.
- His legacy is defined by his dedication to his craft, his commitment to personal growth, and his unwavering kindness towards others.
