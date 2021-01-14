Renowned Film Director cum producer Phillip Karanja has unveiled his own show dubbed #BecomingCEO aimed at inspiring the next generation.

According Karanja, #BecomingCEO will be a weekly conversation that will be airing on his wife’s (Kate Actress) YouTube channel; hosting different CEOs who will share their journey to success and how they have managed to stay ahead of their game.

…Tunaanzisha an interesting conversation kwa hii channel…I’m a creative, TV and Director. Mimi hiyo ndo job najua, I know how to create TV magic, I know how to do TV shows, direct TV shows…I have been on a 3-year journey of becoming a CEO and the more I look at the Journey, the more I realize becoming a CEO is not about running a business only…there is so much to it...I have been on a 3-year journey becoming a CEO I have so much to learn and I think the fastest way I can learn ni through other CEO’s. CEO’s in different aspects of life, sio CEO wa kamouni pekee yake, if you are a family man and you are winning it nataka ukuje tuhave a conversatioj hapa, tutake hii journey pamoja” said Phillip Karanja in an explainer.

Kate Actress with hubby Phillip Karanja

In another post shared on Instagram, the Phil-It CEO added that, Becoming CEO will be a conversation for men and women who want to be intentional about how they live.

“#BecomingCEO, This will be a weekly conversation on @kate_actress Youtube channel every Tuesday from 10am (Thank you babe😘) A conversation for Women and Men who want to be intentional about how they live, basically how to be the CEO's of their lives.

wadau na wadaudette si tupatane class kesho 10am🙏🏾” shared Phillip Karanja.

In the first Episode of the show, Karanja has hosted Tosh Gitonga, the director behind a number of Award-winning Kenyan films.

Video