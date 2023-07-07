'WAP' & 13 other dance challenges with an unrivaled record on TikTok

While many dance challenges on TikTok gain significant popularity, there are a few that have achieved an unrivaled record in terms of engagement, views, and participation.

These challenges have captured the attention of millions of users worldwide and have become viral sensations.

Wap challenge

With an astounding 3.3 million videos created on TikTok, it's undeniable that this Cardi B song took the world by storm.

The track not only captured the hearts of music lovers but has also sparked a global dance phenomenon on the popular social media platform.

TikTok users from all walks of life eagerly participated in the dance challenge, eagerly imitating the choreography from the original music video.

While the dance challenge has showcased impressive renditions from talented TikTok dancers, it's the parodies that have truly stolen the spotlight.

Savage challenge

With its irresistible combination of body rolls, hip sways, and the infectious front-facing clap, the 'Savage' dance has taken the TikTok world by storm.

Set to the sizzling beats of Megan Three Stallion's hit song, this dance craze garnered immense popularity, attracting millions of users to join in on the fun.

Notable TikTok influencers such as Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae couldn't resist the allure of the 'Savage' challenge and eagerly joined the dance phenomenon, further fueling its widespread popularity.

Their participation, along with countless others, only added to the growing momentum of this captivating trend.

The Git Up challenge

Brought to life by the creative minds of Ajani and Davonte, two talented brothers from Utah, 'The Git Up' dance took over the world by storm.

Set to the catchy beats of rapper Blanco Brown's song, this dance craze has inspired countless individuals to join in and show off their moves.

With steps intricately described in the lyrics, the dance invites everyone to participate and let loose.

'The Git Up' dance has quickly gained popularity, amassing over a million recreations and counting.

The Box challenge

At the young age of 15, the renowned TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio left her mark on the dance world by creating a captivating routine to a section near the beginning of Roddy Ricch's hit song 'The Box.'

With her infectious energy and innate talent, Charli introduced a dance that would capture the attention of millions around the globe.

Charli D'Amelio's creation quickly became a viral sensation on TikTok, inspiring a wave of dance enthusiasts to learn and recreate her choreography.

Foot Shake Dance challenge

Debuting in 2018, the Foot Shake Dance stands as one of the original TikTok dance challenges, having withstood the test of time.

While it may not be as flashy or intricate as some of the newer trends, its simplicity is precisely what has allowed it to resonate with everyday TikTok users.

The charm of the 'Foot Shake Dance' lies in its accessibility. Unlike more complex routines, this dance can be easily replicated by anyone, regardless of their dance background or skill level.

With a few simple steps and a touch of coordination, TikTok users can join in the fun and showcase their own interpretation of the dance.

Number One Baby challenge

Accompanied by the catchy beats of Young Thug and Future's hit song 'Relationship,' this dance has emerged as a captivating TikTok challenge.

It kicks off with a sequence of intricate hand and arm movements, culminating in a playful gesture of cradling an imaginary baby.

Although the dance is unofficially referred to as 'Number One Baby,' this nickname has become widely recognized and adopted by TikTok users as they showcase their unique renditions.

Blinding Lights challenge

Bringing a delightful 1980s throwback vibe, the dance steps of the 'Blinding Lights' challenge are refreshingly simple and nostalgic.

It's no surprise that this dance has attracted a diverse range of participants, including older individuals who are eager to join in on the fun.

In fact, the dance has become a heartwarming opportunity for parents to bond with their children, showcasing that age is no barrier when it comes to embracing joy and self-expression.

About Damn Time challenge

If you've been scrolling through your for-you feed on TikTok, you can't miss the infectious tunes of Lizzo's latest hit, 'About Damn Time.'

This song, true to Lizzo's signature style, is a captivating and inspiring anthem with a delightful touch of vintage charm.

In a remarkable turn of events, 'About Damn Time' has not only become a chart-topping hit but has also ignited a dance craze on TikTok.

Lizzo herself took the lead, showcasing her dance moves in various locations and even sharing a masterclass dance tutorial.

Her infectious energy and talent have inspired a multitude of TikTokers, including big names like Selena Gomez, to join in on the fun.

Toosie Slide challenge

The lyrics of this song not only pay homage to the iconic moonwalk made famous by Michael Jackson but also serve as a guide for learning the mesmerizing dance move.

However, the TikTok dance challenge associated with this catchy tune introduces a delightful array of additional moves that perfectly complement the addictive rhythm.

Up challenge

Introducing the electrifying 'Up' dance challenge, a thrilling TikTok sensation that demands an array of skills and the utmost confidence to master.

This challenge pushes the boundaries of creativity and leaves audiences in awe.

Renegade challenge

Since its inception in 2019, this dance has skyrocketed to fame, captivating the hearts and screens of TikTok users worldwide.

With major influencers embracing and popularizing the challenge, the 'Renegade' dance has become a cultural phenomenon, a symbol of creativity and unity in the digital realm.

Say So challenge

Enter the enchanting realm of the 'Say So' dance challenge, set to the captivating melodies of Doja Cat's chart-topping hit.

This dance sensation, characterized by its simplicity and infectious energy, has taken the TikTok world by storm, captivating dancers of all levels with its irresistible charm.

With over 12 million videos and counting, this challenge has become a cultural phenomenon, with influential figures on the platform joining in and propelling its popularity to new heights.

Stay challenges

Step into the realm of hilarity and groove with the uproarious 'Stay' dance challenge, inspired by the dynamic collaboration between The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

This viral sensation on TikTok is a delightful celebration of comedy and rhythm, inviting participants to unleash their comedic talents and engage in a comical butt shake when the beat drops.

Cut the Check Bust It Down challenge

The 'Cut the Check Bust It Down' dance challenge, set to the infectious beats of Nicki Minaj's hit song, 'Rake It Up.'

This exhilarating dance routine invites participants to showcase their skills and embrace the coordinated complexity of the choreography.

