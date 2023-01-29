KBC unveils veteran journalist to replace Catherine Kasavuli

Qureishi who boasts over two decades of experience in journalism was part of the team unveiled in 2021.

Qureishi joined KTN in the 1990s where he anchored news alongside Kasavuli and gradually rose to become one of the common faces of prime-time news. He now joins KBC's English bulletin team made up of John Jacob Kioria, Shiksha Arora and Tom Mboya.

Kasavuli aired the Saturday prime-time news until illness forced her off cameras.

She would then go ahead to receive treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital where she passed on aged 60.

Fayyaz Qureishi Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto asked to build monument celebrating Kasavuli's legacy

During Kasavuli's requiem mass, Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna asked President William Ruto to build a monument in honour of the late TV queen.

Sifuna emphasised the importance of honouring prominent Kenyans who have passed away, including Kasavuli, who made a tremendous mark as the first female news anchor in the country.

Late newscaster Catherine Kasavuli Pulse Live Kenya

"These individuals should be honoured, and I am glad that the Cabinet Secretary for Sports is also the Cabinet Secretary for culture. We should find ways to celebrate these heroes in life as well as in death," he said.