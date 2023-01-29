ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KBC unveils veteran journalist to replace Catherine Kasavuli

Amos Robi

Kasavuli aired the Saturday prime-time bulletin which the new anchor will now take over

KBC studios
KBC studios

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has unveiled veteran journalist Fayyaz Qureishi to take the place of the late news anchor Catherine Kasavuli as Saturday prime-time news anchor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Qureishi who boasts over two decades of experience in journalism was part of the team unveiled in 2021.

Qureishi joined KTN in the 1990s where he anchored news alongside Kasavuli and gradually rose to become one of the common faces of prime-time news. He now joins KBC's English bulletin team made up of John Jacob Kioria, Shiksha Arora and Tom Mboya.

Kasavuli aired the Saturday prime-time news until illness forced her off cameras.

She would then go ahead to receive treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital where she passed on aged 60.

Fayyaz Qureishi
Fayyaz Qureishi Fayyaz Qureishi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

During Kasavuli's requiem mass, Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna asked President William Ruto to build a monument in honour of the late TV queen.

Sifuna emphasised the importance of honouring prominent Kenyans who have passed away, including Kasavuli, who made a tremendous mark as the first female news anchor in the country.

Late newscaster Catherine Kasavuli
Late newscaster Catherine Kasavuli Late newscaster Catherine Kasavuli Pulse Live Kenya

"These individuals should be honoured, and I am glad that the Cabinet Secretary for Sports is also the Cabinet Secretary for culture. We should find ways to celebrate these heroes in life as well as in death," he said.

Kasavuli was celebrated as a journalist who mentored many journalists during her time in the newsroom.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KBC unveils veteran journalist to replace Catherine Kasavuli

KBC unveils veteran journalist to replace Catherine Kasavuli

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Pritty Vishy's special message to Stevo Simple Boy as he mourns father

Pritty Vishy's special message to Stevo Simple Boy as he mourns father

News anchor Victoria Rubadiri treated to beautiful birthday surprise [Video]

News anchor Victoria Rubadiri treated to beautiful birthday surprise [Video]

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

I have children but I have never married - Kamene Goro’s lover clarifies

I have children but I have never married - Kamene Goro’s lover clarifies

Useful Idioty's promise to anyone that returns his stolen iPhone

Useful Idioty's promise to anyone that returns his stolen iPhone

Why Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira may be forced to redo their wedding

Why Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira may be forced to redo their wedding

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha news anchor Beatrice Maganga who announced her exit today, January 28, 2023

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Spice Diana and a screengrab from the video

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro reveals truth about why she left Kiss FM

Singer Harmonize

Harmonize makes unexpected statement about Diamond during Rwanda visit