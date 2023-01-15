ADVERTISEMENT
Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Amos Robi

The angry mourners demanded that the radio boss apologize for the joke which did not sound funny to them

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi
Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Royal Media Services Radio and Technical Services Director Fred Afune was forced to apologize during the final send-off of fallen news anchor Catherine Kasavuli.

During the burial ceremony of the news anchor,Afune made light remarks which did not go well with mourners who were in attendance.

"A lot of things have been said here about Catherine and they are all true. She was motherly and she used to give us advice. I don't know if mum you know this.

"Catherine and I used to hide and smoke behind the chairman's offices. We used to fear we would burn the chairman's offices if we smoked from there,” Afune said.

Catherine Kasavuli memorial service was conducted at Friends Church in Nairobi
Catherine Kasavuli memorial service was conducted at Friends Church in Nairobi

READ: 13 notable Kenyans who died in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

The remarks angered the audience who showed displeasure in what he had said. Intervention by the master of ceremony Dr Ofweneke was futile as the mourners demanded that he apologize for the remarks.

Kasavuli’s son Martin Kasavuli mourned his mother, describing her as a close friend with whom he shared good and bad times.

"My mom and I formed a very special bond since I was born, we were always laughing with each other even when we didn't have much" he said.

Martin further revealed that he asked his mother to keep him off the limelight whenever his name came up during interviews.

During the funeral service for Kasavuli at the Friends Church in Nairobi on Thursday, January 12, Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna appealed to President William Ruto to commemorate the late Catherine Kasavuli by constructing a national monument for all Kenyans to remember her.

READ: Ruto acts on deceased newscaster Catherine Kasavuli's Sh4 million hospital bill

Sifuna emphasised the importance of honouring prominent Kenyans who have passed away, including Kasavuli, who made a tremendous mark as the first female news anchor in the country.

"These individuals should be honoured, and I am glad that the Cabinet Secretary for Sports is also the Cabinet Secretary for culture. We should find ways to celebrate these heroes in life as well as in death," he said.

Kasavuli was buried on Saturday, January 14, at her Zululu home in Vihiga county.

Here is Catherine Kasavuli's Biography:

