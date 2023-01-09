5 East African socialites who are officially off the market

From fairytale weddings and lavish engagements to intimate elopements, these 5 East African socialites are officially off the market.

1. Amber Ray – Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray is the latest Kenyan socialite to raise the bar after saying yes to Kennedy Rapudo in November 2022.

This came a few months after Amber revealed that she was ready to settle down and be committed.

“Okay, the economy is no longer suitable for me to remain an independent woman. The time has finally come. I am now considering listening to you n****s for supplemental income. I’m ready to settle down this time I mean it!” Read her Instagram post shared on June 2022.

The mother of one recently announced that she is expecting their first child with Rapudo.

2. Anita Fabiola – Uganda

Ugandan actress, former beauty queen, and socialite Anita Fabiola is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with the man of her dream Mark Ronald on January 7, 2022.

In a series of beautiful photos, the businesswoman took to her Instagram account to inform her loyal fans of the exciting progress in her life.

Anita Fabiola Pulse Live Kenya

"I’m still finding the right words to express how surreal yesterday felt. It still feels like a dream. Thank you to all the friends and family that made this possible. We felt loved and, we thank you for your blessings," Anitah Fabiola.

The love birds dated for over four years before getting married.

3. Vera Sidika – Kenya

The Queen of the game, Vera Sidika left the singles club on September 24, 2020 when she said yes to her then-boyfriend Brown Mauzo.

Taking to her Instagram, Vera shared her joy terming it as the perfect pre-birthday gift she had ever received.

A year later, the couple welcomed their first child, Asia Brown through an elective Caesarean delivery.

Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two Pulse Live Kenya

On December 18, 2022, Vera and her hubby announced they were expecting baby number two. Now 8 months, Vera expressed her happiness and thanked her husband Brown Mauzo for growing the family.

The two have stood the test of time, contrary to what people thought when the relationship began. Hii imeenda!

4. Poshy Queen - Tanzania

Touted as the curviest East African celebrity, Poshy Queen exited the market in July 2020 after saying yes and tying the knot with her little-known Nigerian husband, John.

Poshy Queen Pulse Live Kenya

Poshy and her hubby have one child, a daughter whom they celebrated her first birthday in style in November 2021.

5. Zari Hassan - Uganda

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, in June 2022, revealed that she is married for the third time and is happy with her life.

Speaking to a journalist at an event in Tanzania on June 16, 2022, the 42-year-old insisted that the person she had was her husband.

“Huyu ni mume wangu, ni mume wangu (He is my husband). Case close," she noted.

The South Africa-based Uganda socialite, however, did not mention the name or identity of her 'husband' until May 2022 when she was spotted with him, Shakib Lutaayi at a beach in Dar E Salaam.

Pulse Live Kenya

The two love birds have been dating for a while now, and from a video, Zari shared on her IG in December 2022, she is ready to take it to the next level with her 31-year-old boyfriend Shakib.