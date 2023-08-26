The sports category has moved to a new website.

Eric Omondi speaks after Kenya Power disrupts plan to go live for 4 days nonstop

Denis Mwangi

Eric Omondi goes back to the drawing board after Kenya Power disrupted his plan to set the world record for the longest fundraiser for 4 days & raise Sh50 million

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023
Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Comedian Eric Omondi's plan to go live on social media for four days nonstop was interrupted by the nationwide blackout that occurred on Friday night, August 25.

Omondi had scheduled to kick start his challenge on Friday at 8:00 pm until Monday 8:00 pm.

However, the blackout that lasted for several hours across the country disrupted his plans.

After about 4 hours, Omondi said that he would end the live stream, and issue a statement the next day on his next course of action.

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023
Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

“There no power in many parts of Kenya and this initiative is supposed to help ordinary Kenyans. 80% of Kenyans are in darkness right now and we need to go live for four days. We need to save our voices and our energy,” he said.

The comedian said that the team would either resume the challenge or postpone it all together, depending on the progress Kenya Power makes in restoring power across the country.

READ: Eric Omondi opens new business for Mathare protestor Victor Juma

By 10:00 am on Saturday, some parts of the country were still unable to access power despite restoration of supply in some critical parts of Nairobi such as the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

For the better part of the week, Eric Omondi had been preparing for this challenge to raise Sh50 million to help vulnerable Kenyans.

“I'm going to set a world record for the longest fundraising ever. I will go live on Friday at 8pm and I will not go off until Monday at 8pm.

"Ni sisi kwa sisi, tuma ile ulichonacho, we will change the lives of Kenyans. Tell your friend to tell another friend. I will not leave the camera, nitakula hapo, nitalala hapo mpaka tusaidie hawa watu," he said.

The nationwide blackout that occurred on Friday night, August 25, was caused by a technical fault in the national power grid.

The blackout affected the entire country, including major cities like Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu. The blackout lasted for several hours, causing inconvenience to millions of Kenyans who were left without power.

The blackout also caused inconvenience to millions of Kenyans who were left without power for several hours.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
