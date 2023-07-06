After its launch, the Threads app has garnered significant attention from both Kenyan celebrities and politicians.
Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch
Azziad, Dr Ofweneke, and Shiksha Arora were among the first Kenyan celebrities to join Threads
Recommended articles
Since joining the platform, Kenyan celebs have hit the ground running, embarking on an exciting new journey of interacting with their fans and followers.
Some have wasted no time in expressing their concerns, such as Motif Di Don, who raised the issue of being unable to upload photos on the platform.
Here are some comments from Kenyan celebrities after joining Threads.
"Threads is just a reminder that in life when you think you are everything there is always an option," Ofweneke wrote.
jalangoo Mnasemaje huku?
georgiendirangu Just realized, this means we’re now officially allowed NOT to go back to Facebook. That era is done. The boomer in me is hanging by a thread. Wow. Won’t he do it!
motifdidon Kenyans on Threads, abbreviation stays the same.
azz_iad Si we just make this app a positive, fun and healthy space to be in.
Other Kenyans using the platform were joking and advising against posting their businesses on Meta's Threads as they typically do on other apps.
Other Kenyan celebrities & organizations on Threads
- Pulse Live Kenya
- Maureen Waititu
- Shiksha Arora
- Kiss 100
- KRG The Don
- Kalekye Mumo
- Tallia Oyando
- Kagwe Mungai
- Avril
- Nyawira Gachugi
- Cartoon Comedian
- Malik Lemmy
- DJ Joe Mfalme
How to join Threads
The Threads app offers users multiple options to log in, ensuring a convenient and seamless experience.
You can access Threads through their dedicated website or by using the Threads app itself.
Additionally, there is a possibility of accessing the app directly from its parent app, Instagram, further enhancing user accessibility.
Login to Threads app via Android
- Visit the Play Store and download the Threads app.
- Open the application and click on the 'Login with Instagram' button.
- Enter your credentials and click the login button.
Login to Threads app via iPhone
- Download the app from app store.
- Open the app and click on the 'Login with Instagram' button on the bottom the screen
- Enter your Instagram Username and Password to log in to the new Threads app by Instagram.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke