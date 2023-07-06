Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Since joining the platform, Kenyan celebs have hit the ground running, embarking on an exciting new journey of interacting with their fans and followers.

Some have wasted no time in expressing their concerns, such as Motif Di Don, who raised the issue of being unable to upload photos on the platform.

Here are some comments from Kenyan celebrities after joining Threads.

"Threads is just a reminder that in life when you think you are everything there is always an option," Ofweneke wrote.

jalangoo Mnasemaje huku?

georgiendirangu Just realized, this means we’re now officially allowed NOT to go back to Facebook. That era is done. The boomer in me is hanging by a thread. Wow. Won’t he do it!

motifdidon Kenyans on Threads, abbreviation stays the same.

azz_iad Si we just make this app a positive, fun and healthy space to be in.

Other Kenyans using the platform were joking and advising against posting their businesses on Meta's Threads as they typically do on other apps.

Other Kenyan celebrities & organizations on Threads

Pulse Live Kenya Maureen Waititu Shiksha Arora Kiss 100 KRG The Don Kalekye Mumo Tallia Oyando Kagwe Mungai Avril Nyawira Gachugi Cartoon Comedian Malik Lemmy DJ Joe Mfalme

How to join Threads

The Threads app offers users multiple options to log in, ensuring a convenient and seamless experience.

You can access Threads through their dedicated website or by using the Threads app itself.

Additionally, there is a possibility of accessing the app directly from its parent app, Instagram, further enhancing user accessibility.

Login to Threads app via Android

Visit the Play Store and download the Threads app. Open the application and click on the 'Login with Instagram' button. Enter your credentials and click the login button.

Login to Threads app via iPhone

