The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Fabian Simiyu

Azziad, Dr Ofweneke, and Shiksha Arora were among the first Kenyan celebrities to join Threads

KRG The Don
KRG The Don

After its launch, the Threads app has garnered significant attention from both Kenyan celebrities and politicians.

Recommended articles

Since joining the platform, Kenyan celebs have hit the ground running, embarking on an exciting new journey of interacting with their fans and followers.

Some have wasted no time in expressing their concerns, such as Motif Di Don, who raised the issue of being unable to upload photos on the platform.

TikToker Azziad Nasenya
TikToker Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some comments from Kenyan celebrities after joining Threads.

"Threads is just a reminder that in life when you think you are everything there is always an option," Ofweneke wrote.

jalangoo Mnasemaje huku?

georgiendirangu Just realized, this means we’re now officially allowed NOT to go back to Facebook. That era is done. The boomer in me is hanging by a thread. Wow. Won’t he do it!

Jalang'o
Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Twitter's rival app 'Threads' launches this week, Apple users can pre-order

motifdidon Kenyans on Threads, abbreviation stays the same.

azz_iad Si we just make this app a positive, fun and healthy space to be in.

Other Kenyans using the platform were joking and advising against posting their businesses on Meta's Threads as they typically do on other apps.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Pulse Live Kenya
  2. Maureen Waititu
  3. Shiksha Arora
  4. Kiss 100
  5. KRG The Don
  6. Kalekye Mumo
  7. Tallia Oyando
  8. Kagwe Mungai
  9. Avril
  10. Nyawira Gachugi
  11. Cartoon Comedian
  12. Malik Lemmy
  13. DJ Joe Mfalme

The Threads app offers users multiple options to log in, ensuring a convenient and seamless experience.

You can access Threads through their dedicated website or by using the Threads app itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, there is a possibility of accessing the app directly from its parent app, Instagram, further enhancing user accessibility.

How to join Threads
How to join Threads Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Visit the Play Store and download the Threads app.
  2. Open the application and click on the 'Login with Instagram' button.
  3. Enter your credentials and click the login button.
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Download the app from app store.
  2. Open the app and click on the 'Login with Instagram' button on the bottom the screen
  3. Enter your Instagram Username and Password to log in to the new Threads app by Instagram.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

Street-sound pioneers: 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

Street-sound pioneers: 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

Sherlyne Anyango apologizes for dumping Oga Obinna

Sherlyne Anyango apologizes for dumping Oga Obinna

Jalango's Biography: Education, family, radio career & rebellion against Raila

Jalango's Biography: Education, family, radio career & rebellion against Raila

Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Diamond counters critics with Koffi Olomide studio teaser

Diamond counters critics with Koffi Olomide studio teaser

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]