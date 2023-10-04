The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan mum prays as party-loving daughter breaks norm by coming home early [Watch]

Fabian Simiyu

A Mother's prayer: Gratitude as daughter returns home early on Friday

Kenyan mum praying after daughter's return on Friday
Kenyan mum praying after daughter's return on Friday

A Kenyan mother's heartwarming celebration on social media left netizens in stitches.

Recommended articles

In a viral TikTok video, this loving mom couldn't contain her joy when her daughter arrived home early on a Friday.

In the viral TikTok video, Mayychay had captioned it, indicating that her mom was pleasantly surprised by her early return home on a Friday.

Seated on a cozy chair, she leaned in and thanked the heavens for her daughter's punctuality, showcasing a mother's unwavering love and happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan mum praying after daughter's return on Friday
Kenyan mum praying after daughter's return on Friday Pulse Live Kenya

"Asante Mungu wangu kwa kumleta Michelle leo siku ya Friday, ukamrudisha nyumbani Mungu wangu, shetani amebaki kushindwa.

"[Thank you Jesus for bringing Michelle back this Friday, you led her back home my God, Satan has been defeated]," she prayed.

Michelle uploaded another video about the events that took place on Saturday, and her mother expressed her happiness at having her home on a Saturday.

She even told Michelle that she would pray for her to find a decent partner for marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays the youth majority of the youth in Kenya have made it a habit of disappearing from

Bob Monroe If you see a girl helping her mother with house chores without any complaints just know she’s pregnant 😑😑don’t argue with me.

fainzilani You all have good parents, nikirudi home seven inakua kesi.

ADVERTISEMENT

FM🐾 My mum just said … najua ni Friday na hujaosha vyombo😂

Taliah My mum is always surprised to find me home on Thursdays and Fridays.

BANGCHAN'S WIFE 🤫 Me being a Michelle and this is how my mom would react.

Firesin# Nowhere but in Kenya where our mums know very well that after 6 pm the next time they'll see us is on Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Van My mum just found me sleeping and she was shocked cause she was literally calling me ...from the same house!!

Sonnie quin Looks like everyone goes to party n back to their parents home's..thank God my parents are old school to du ma'🤣nilihama home at 19.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alikiba's ex tells all on their short-lived relationship & breakup

Alikiba's ex tells all on their short-lived relationship & breakup

Kenyan mum prays as party-loving daughter breaks norm by coming home early [Watch]

Kenyan mum prays as party-loving daughter breaks norm by coming home early [Watch]

Michelle Ntalami unpacks lawsuit against Minne Kariuki, MNET TV and D&R Studios

Michelle Ntalami unpacks lawsuit against Minne Kariuki, MNET TV and D&R Studios

Andrew Kibe's return won't affect Kamene Goro's stance on their reconciliation

Andrew Kibe's return won't affect Kamene Goro's stance on their reconciliation

Clever bribe that shielded Aslay from teacher's wrath after missing school for a concert

Clever bribe that shielded Aslay from teacher's wrath after missing school for a concert

Larry Madowo shares surprise encounter with KDF soldiers at Mt Kenya peak [Video]

Larry Madowo shares surprise encounter with KDF soldiers at Mt Kenya peak [Video]

Content creator Purplesam appeals for help after violent robbery by fake KWS officers

Content creator Purplesam appeals for help after violent robbery by fake KWS officers

They had to finish her! Vera Sidika mourns younger 'sister'

They had to finish her! Vera Sidika mourns younger 'sister'

'Mtaa Yangu' new Kenyan film telling the story Mwiki through a gangster's eyes

'Mtaa Yangu' new Kenyan film telling the story Mwiki through a gangster's eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Journalist Jeff Koinange

We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy

Abena Korkor and Medikal share kiss at Medikal's album listening party

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Singer Akothee

Akothee drops 'Mrs Schweizer' title from Instagram bio

Seun Kuti walking on the Paris Fashion Week runway [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway