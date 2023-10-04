Kenyan mum prays as party-loving daughter breaks norm by coming home early [Watch]

In a viral TikTok video, this loving mom couldn't contain her joy when her daughter arrived home early on a Friday.

In the viral TikTok video, Mayychay had captioned it, indicating that her mom was pleasantly surprised by her early return home on a Friday.

Seated on a cozy chair, she leaned in and thanked the heavens for her daughter's punctuality, showcasing a mother's unwavering love and happiness.

"Asante Mungu wangu kwa kumleta Michelle leo siku ya Friday, ukamrudisha nyumbani Mungu wangu, shetani amebaki kushindwa.

"[Thank you Jesus for bringing Michelle back this Friday, you led her back home my God, Satan has been defeated]," she prayed.

Michelle uploaded another video about the events that took place on Saturday, and her mother expressed her happiness at having her home on a Saturday.

She even told Michelle that she would pray for her to find a decent partner for marriage.

Social media reactions

Bob Monroe If you see a girl helping her mother with house chores without any complaints just know she’s pregnant 😑😑don’t argue with me.

fainzilani You all have good parents, nikirudi home seven inakua kesi.

FM🐾 My mum just said … najua ni Friday na hujaosha vyombo😂

Taliah My mum is always surprised to find me home on Thursdays and Fridays.

BANGCHAN'S WIFE 🤫 Me being a Michelle and this is how my mom would react.

Firesin# Nowhere but in Kenya where our mums know very well that after 6 pm the next time they'll see us is on Wednesday

Van My mum just found me sleeping and she was shocked cause she was literally calling me ...from the same house!!