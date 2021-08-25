Kenyan producer RyzyABeats behind American rapper DaBaby's latest song [Pulse Contributor's Article]

The track was released on Tuesday August 24, 2021 along with the video and Ryzy A, with the help of a few Kenyans, shared his excitement on social media.

Ryzy surfaced on the comments of one of DaBaby's Instagram posts thanking the Masterpiece rapper for hopping on his beat.

"Thanks for rapping to my beat 🔥🔥 appreciated #thefreestyle was wavy," read Ryzy's comment under DaBaby's post that featured him announcing his upcoming show that'll happen on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The up-and-coming producer has also received accolades from a few folks on Twitter.

"@Ryzy_A_Beats congrats on that DaBaby placement. KE to the world," one user tweeted.

"Congrats @Ryzy_A_Beats #WholeLottaMoney keep winning G 🔥🔥💯💯 blessings on blessings," another fan added.

The producer also took to Instagram story to share his latest achievement, as well as reposting numerous shout-outs he has received.

Details about how Ryzy was able to link with the North Carolina rapper aren't clear, but it's possible the American rapper came across the beat on the internet since Ryzy shares his instrumentals on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

The new record from DaBaby is a remix to American female rapper, singer and model BIA's Whole Lotta Money.

Throughout the one 1 minute and 52 seconds, DaBaby rides through the beat spitting fast rhymes with his signature flow. The track also sees him bragging about his achievements in the past few years.

The original song was released in May last year as the fifth single off BIA's EP, For Certain. The original version reached the third spot on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

A remix to the track featuring Nicki Minaj was released in July 2021 and saw much bigger success after peaking at number 16 on Billboard Hot 100 without a video.

DaBaby is currently recovering from the heavy backlash and 'cancellation' he has faced from the hip hop community since making homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up,” DaBaby told the huge crowd during his set.

Further offending the alphabet community, he added: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up!”

After being scratched from the performance line-ups on major festivals like Lollapalooza, Day N Vegas and the Governor's Ball, DaBaby has publicly apologized several times.

He recently performed at Hot 97's Summer Festival 2021 at Met Life Stadium, New Jersey, where he further apologized.

He started by thanking Hot 97 because they “allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash".

"So hats off to y’all for that. … They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago,” he reiterated.

Congratulations to Ryzy A for breaking boundaries. We hope this motivates all the producers and artists in the country to keep their feet on the pedal.

