The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyans react to viral video of gloomy bride at her wedding [Watch]

Fabian Simiyu

Several people think the bride was forced to wed

The gloomy bride and her husband
The gloomy bride and her husband

Kenyans have had varied reactions to a viral video featuring a gloomy bride during her wedding ceremony.

Recommended articles

In the video, the MC can be heard attempting to uplift her spirits by suggesting that she sit on her husband's lap, but she remained sombre.

Undeterred, the MC continued his efforts to make the occasion memorable.

The gloomy bride
The gloomy bride Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Janet Otieno celebrates 26th wedding anniversary with brand new Range Rover [PHOTOS]

He acknowledged that the bride might not be able to find joy on her own and, with that sentiment, he approached her and gently placed her hand on her husband's shoulder.

The congregation erupted in cheers as romantic songs played in the background.

During the cake-cutting ceremony, the couple fed each other using toothpicks, but only the man appeared to be smiling.

Despite the crowd's attempts to cheer them up and the MC's efforts to add excitement, the woman remained unresponsive.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gloomy bride and her husband
Gloomy bride and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Planning a wedding? Here are 4 mistakes to avoid

Everything the bride did appeared as if she was being forced into the marriage, and many people had a lot to say after watching the video.

user3843619065321 They should take the MC to their honeymoon, otherwise they'll return how they left.

ADVERTISEMENT

mtoto WA mama The MC is trying his best to make this relationship work.

LaylahZawadi MC needs to be given hardship allowance.

@AnnyciahAmicy Why you forcing this lady to get married where the heart doesn't belong..me siwezi...I better run.

kesh Murithi 💖 This lady is very beautiful she deserves happiness wacheni kumforce mahali hataki wooiye.

ADVERTISEMENT

tinatinez Justice I am here too wondering with you what type of wedding be this oh.

Cal Do they know each other? No one is smiling.

joywangui409 When they say marry your type. In fact they are equally yoked nkt!

Mareah Fernanda Not me wondering if there is a cameraman ata mc hana kazi mingi kama cameraman.

Nyar Abandu couldn't take it anymore and suggested that perhaps the couple was merely acting.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

U.K. promoter exposes Zari after failed Birmingham Show

U.K. promoter exposes Zari after failed Birmingham Show

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway mourns wife in emotional letter

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway mourns wife in emotional letter

Peter Salasya sympathizes with Edday Nderitu amid family chaos

Peter Salasya sympathizes with Edday Nderitu amid family chaos

How Beyoncé donated $10,000 to Nigerian siblings' London restaurant

How Beyoncé donated $10,000 to Nigerian siblings' London restaurant

Karen Nyamu addresses assault allegations after viral photo

Karen Nyamu addresses assault allegations after viral photo

Kenyans react to viral video of gloomy bride at her wedding [Watch]

Kenyans react to viral video of gloomy bride at her wedding [Watch]

Zari and Shakib take over London after cancelled White Party

Zari and Shakib take over London after cancelled White Party

Stevo Simple Boy's management terminates his contract

Stevo Simple Boy's management terminates his contract

Did Victoria Kimani perform for 200K people in a 80K-capacity stadium?

Did Victoria Kimani perform for 200K people in a 80K-capacity stadium?

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'