Mwanaidy Shishi pens emotional message days after wedding Hassan Mugambi

Mwanaidy emphasized that the couple will forever cherish the memories of their special day, expressing sincere appreciation for the thoughtful gifts and well wishes they received.

"Thank you for being there on the most important day of our lives. We only hope that you had as much fun at our wedding as we did!" Mwanaidy wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She concluded by expressing her profound gratitude and added that she felt like an ethereal Nubian bride, transcending the ordinary and embracing a world of enchantment.

More on Mwanaidy & Hassan Mugambi's wedding

Citizen TV's Hassan Mugambi tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Mwanaidy Shishi in a beautiful Muslim ceremony (Nikah).

His colleague at Citizen, Rashid Abdalla, took to his Instagram page to share an image of the couple, extending heartfelt wishes for more blessings from Allah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigative reporter was captured donning Islamic wedding attire, including a navy blue kanzu and matching headwrap.

Pulse Live Kenya

Photos that have already circulated online show Mugambi in the company of Mugirango South MP Sylvanus Osoro and fellow journalist Ayub Abdikadir.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in, led by fellow investigative journalist Seth Olale.

"Congratulations thousand congratulations Inna Mugambi! God bless you! Congratulations on your wedding day," Olale wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The whereabouts of Mwanaidy, however, have not been disclosed, and her wedding images have also not surfaced online.

Pulse Live Kenya

Hassan Mugambi and Mwanaidy's relationship

According to Nairobi News, a source close to Mugambi disclosed that the Nikah, a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony, will take place over two days in Kibra.

Hassan and Mwanaidy had been dating for one year prior to their wedding, and it was revealed that they were eagerly looking forward to their special day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the source, both Mugambi and Mwanaidy have children from previous relationships, but it remains uncertain whether they will all reside together as a blended family.