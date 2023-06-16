The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mwanaidy Shishi pens emotional message days after wedding Hassan Mugambi

Fabian Simiyu

Mwanaidy wedded Citizen TV's Hassan Mugambi in a lavish ceremony

Mwanaidy Shishi
Mwanaidy Shishi

Mwanaidy Shishi, the wife of Citizen TV's Hassan Mugambi, took to her Instagram page to express heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by their side on their wedding day, which was held on June 9.

Recommended articles

Mwanaidy emphasized that the couple will forever cherish the memories of their special day, expressing sincere appreciation for the thoughtful gifts and well wishes they received.

"Thank you for being there on the most important day of our lives. We only hope that you had as much fun at our wedding as we did!" Mwanaidy wrote.

Mwanaidy Shishi and Hassan Mugambi
Mwanaidy Shishi and Hassan Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in private ceremony

She concluded by expressing her profound gratitude and added that she felt like an ethereal Nubian bride, transcending the ordinary and embracing a world of enchantment.

Citizen TV's Hassan Mugambi tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Mwanaidy Shishi in a beautiful Muslim ceremony (Nikah).

His colleague at Citizen, Rashid Abdalla, took to his Instagram page to share an image of the couple, extending heartfelt wishes for more blessings from Allah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigative reporter was captured donning Islamic wedding attire, including a navy blue kanzu and matching headwrap.

Mwanaidy Shishi
Mwanaidy Shishi Pulse Live Kenya

Photos that have already circulated online show Mugambi in the company of Mugirango South MP Sylvanus Osoro and fellow journalist Ayub Abdikadir.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in, led by fellow investigative journalist Seth Olale.

"Congratulations thousand congratulations Inna Mugambi! God bless you! Congratulations on your wedding day," Olale wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The whereabouts of Mwanaidy, however, have not been disclosed, and her wedding images have also not surfaced online.

From left: Rashid Abdalla, Hassan Mugambi and Sylvanus Osoro
From left: Rashid Abdalla, Hassan Mugambi and Sylvanus Osoro Pulse Live Kenya

According to Nairobi News, a source close to Mugambi disclosed that the Nikah, a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony, will take place over two days in Kibra.

Hassan and Mwanaidy had been dating for one year prior to their wedding, and it was revealed that they were eagerly looking forward to their special day.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mwanaidy and Hassan Mugambi
Mwanaidy and Hassan Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya

According to the source, both Mugambi and Mwanaidy have children from previous relationships, but it remains uncertain whether they will all reside together as a blended family.

Mugambi and Mwanaidy recently made their relationship public, with Mwanaidy sharing a video on social media displaying her engagement ring.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mwanaidy Shishi pens emotional message days after wedding Hassan Mugambi

Mwanaidy Shishi pens emotional message days after wedding Hassan Mugambi

I’m drunk in love - Esma Platnumz ready for baby number 3 with new bae

I’m drunk in love - Esma Platnumz ready for baby number 3 with new bae

Meet Melissa Kiplagat: 'Country Queens' star who doubles up as a KTN presenter

Meet Melissa Kiplagat: 'Country Queens' star who doubles up as a KTN presenter

Kwambox outlines 4 demands that must be met at her funeral

Kwambox outlines 4 demands that must be met at her funeral

Alikiba confronted by wife amidst claims of new catch

Alikiba confronted by wife amidst claims of new catch

Corazon Kwamboka breaks into tears on camera, admits single motherhood is tough

Corazon Kwamboka breaks into tears on camera, admits single motherhood is tough

No time for boys - Natalie Tewa's bold choice in dating older men

No time for boys - Natalie Tewa's bold choice in dating older men

Ciru Muriuki reinvents herself after losing BBC job

Ciru Muriuki reinvents herself after losing BBC job

Delano FX reveals tricks that made him a millionaire in forex trading

Delano FX reveals tricks that made him a millionaire in forex trading

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

Standard-Media-Group Mombasa Road offices

KTN News loses its 1st sports presenter in mass exit