Viral Matatu video student explains Sh50 showdown, relationship with conductor

A Kenyan student, Mitchell Joyce Akoth Oruko, known by her online alias Mjaka Mfine, has gone viral after a video surfaced of her causing a stir on a matatu over Sh50 change.

The incident, which quickly caught the attention of Kenyans online, has been met with a mix of amusement and admiration for Mitchell’s boldness.

The matatu incident

The video shows Mitchell loudly demanding her Sh50 change from the matatu conductor. With a determined tone and her Luo accent, she repeatedly calls on the conductor to return her money.

“Give me my change. You’ve been saying you will give it to me and haven’t yet,” she shouted, drawing the attention of other passengers.

A Kenyan student, Mitchell Joyce Akoth Oruko, known by her online alias Mjaka Mfine Pulse Live Kenya

The conductor assured her that he would return the change, but Mitchell was relentless in her demand. As the situation escalated, a fellow passenger, visibly irritated, intervened and told Mitchell to stop making noise, suggesting that she should alight if she did not calm down.

Mitchell, however, responded firmly: “Is it your money or mine? I can slap everyone here and buy this car.”

This unapologetic declaration took the conductor by surprise, leading him to question why she was so agitated over the small sum of Sh50. Mitchell quickly retorted, “Did I pick the money from the road?” highlighting her frustration.

Despite attempts by other passengers to mediate and diffuse the tension, Mitchell stood her ground. Eventually, she abruptly switched her mood, saying, "Poleni basi," which translates to “I’m sorry then.”

This sudden shift from aggression to calmness amused many, sparking laughter among passengers and viewers of the video alike.

The story behind 'Nipatie change yangu' viral video

Mitchell later explained the events during an interview with TV 47 on September 25. The 21-year-old student from Kenyatta University admitted that she was genuinely upset at the time but also enjoyed creating content.

According to her, she was travelling from Alsop’s to Kayole Junction and had been trying to get her change from the conductor, who was ignoring her.

“I was calling the conductor to return my change, but he kept ignoring me. Nowadays, conductors tend to hold onto small change, and I only had Sh50 with me, so I had no choice but to shout for my change,” she explained.

Mitchell, who hails from Migori County, is a student at Kenyatta University and described herself as "just a child."

Despite the incident, she holds no grudges against the conductor. Instead, she is grateful to him for indirectly helping her go viral. “I am not angry with him. If anything, I would thank him greatly if we ever met again,” she said.

Mitchell’s positive attitude and lighthearted approach have made her even more popular among Kenyans online, who admire her courage to speak up and defend herself in the situation.