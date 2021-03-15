Kenya Film Classification Board through its CEO Ezekiel Mutua slapped Comedian Eric Omondi with nine demands before they withdraw the case that led to his arrest and opt for an out Court settlement as per his request.

On Monday, Mutua held a meeting with Omondi and a mediation team led by Mwalimu Churchill and Jalang’o, where the nine demands were set.

Some of the conditions include; deleting all explicit content from his online platforms, suspension of the ‘Wife Material’ show until the matter is heard and determined and provision of the show’s scripts for approval by the board before future consideration.

The funnyman is also required to make a commitment that he’ll not produce or exhibit explicit content on his online platforms, and that in all his production activities, he’ll adhere to the set guidelines provided by KFCB.

The mediation team formed by Mutua will be led by; Mwalimu Churchill, Jalang’o, Nonini, Refigah, Big Ted, MC Antonio among others.

Statement from KFCB

The Board has keenly examined the apology and request for an out of court settlement and is willing to settle the case through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) on condition:

1. THAT the said Eric Omondi deletes all the explicit content running on his online channels forthwith

2. THAT the program in contention dubbed "Wife Material" is suspended forthwith until this case is heard and determined and the same fully complies with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya.

3. THAT going forward, the producers of the program shall fully comply with the law and that no further explicit content shall be aired on the said Eric Omondi's online platforms.

4. THAT if the producers of the said "Wife Material" wish to continue with the program they shall apply for a filming license and shall submit to the Board the scripts, synopsis, storyboard and filming schedule for approval before production and exhibition of the same.

5. THAT the producers of the said program, upon completion of production, shall submit the same for examination and classification by the Board for age appropriateness to ensure protection of children from premature exposure to adult content

6. THAT future productions shall strictly adhere to the terms of the exhibition license from the Board as stipulated in the law.

7. THAT the said Eric Omondi commits to not exhibit or broadcast explicit content meant for public consumption on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other platforms unless the same has been approved by the Board in line with the conditions set in the out of court settlement.

8. THAT there shall be no more exhibition of content that promotes pornography or that portrays women and youths as sexual objects

Upon agreement on the above referenced terms, the Board shall withdraw the case against Eric Omondi and shall instead pursue an Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism.