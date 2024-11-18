Khalif Kairo challenges gov't body after cease & desist order

Popular motor vehicle dealer Khalif Kairo has reacted strongly to the government’s decision to halt his online promotion, which he claims was an innocent initiative to reward his followers.

The Betting and Licensing Control Board (BLCB) recently ordered Kairo to cease the promotion, citing a violation of the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act.

The campaign, which featured a vehicle as the prize, was conducted in collaboration with a digital pay company and required participants to meet specific conditions to win.

In its letter to Kairo, BLCB Chair Peter Mbugua stated that the move by Kairo was unlawful and did not follow due process.

“The Board has noted that your company has been conducting unlawful promotions contrary to the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act Cap. 131. One such promotion is the just concluded 'win a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer' that you were conducting," read the letter in part.

Car dealer Khalif Kairo Pulse Live Kenya

Kairo expresses shock and frustration

Reacting to the directive, Kairo expressed disbelief, questioning why his attempt to give back to his fans was met with such scrutiny.

“Even giving out free cars is a problem,” Kairo lamented, adding that the government’s actions were stifling small businesses while leaving larger corporations unchecked.

He also took aim at the Consumer Federation of Kenya for supporting the BLCB’s decision.

"Such a useless federation. Bloody silent when Kenyans are exploited by foreign taxi companies, big banks, and telecommunication giants, but very loud when a small boy gives out a car to his fans," he remarked.

Pulse Live Kenya

BLCB defends its decision

The BLCB insisted that all promotions must adhere to legal requirements and obtain necessary authorisation.

"You are therefore advised to cease conducting such unlawful promotions with immediate effect and ensure authorisation from the Board in your future promotions," the letter stated.