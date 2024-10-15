The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top qualities that led Khalif Kairo to marry Maria Wavinya in just 4 months

Lynet Okumu

Maria Wavinya is a Kenyan model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss World Kenya 2019.

Businessman Khalif Kairo's wife Maria Wavinya
Businessman Khalif Kairo has left his fans in shock after disclosing that he is legally married to his current partner, Maria Wavinya, only four months after they met.

Kairo, who was previously in a relationship with Cera Imani, shared the reasons behind his quick decision to settle down with Maria.

Speaking during a conversation with Mungai Eve on October 15, Kairo explained that he had experienced toxic relationships in the past, but now, with a more mature mindset, he is certain about what he wants.

Upon meeting Maria, he immediately recognised that she was the right person for him.

We are technically married. I’ve been in toxic relationships before, but once you mature and develop a certain mindset, you realise it’s time to settle down and start a family.

"When you meet a woman who shares the same mindset and principles—someone who wants to raise your children—you don’t waste time. You just go for it,” Khalif shared.

Businessman Khalif Kairo with his wife Maria Wavinya
READ: Khalif Kairo speaks as KRA goes after his car dealership business

Kairo emphasised his no-nonsense approach to relationships, explaining that when he sees something good, he doesn’t waste time. He views relationships like business, where recognising and seizing a good opportunity is key.

“We’re just turning four months now, and I approach relationships the same way I do business. If I see a good opportunity, I go for it. There are people who date for five years and never get married. Whatever I’ve been searching for all these years, God finally made the connection,” he said.

Kairo added that what attracted him most to Maria was her simplicity. He appreciates that she is not materialistic and enjoys the simple things in life.

“What drew me to her is that she’s very simple. Cars and money don’t excite her...She cooks every single day, and it feels amazing—the best feeling on earth,” he said.

Businessman Khalif Kairo with his wife Maria Wavinya
READ: Cera Imani discusses split from Kairo & origin of clubbing video

When asked for her thoughts on their swift marriage, Maria, a commercial model, expressed that she had made up her mind long ago about not wasting time in relationships.

She revealed that she had decided two years ago that she would not linger in a relationship if things weren’t moving forward.

“It’s a decision I made two years ago. Being young doesn’t mean I’m not exposed. If we’re delaying things for too long, then it’s a waste of time. Why would we date for two years? I decided I wanted to get married. I’ve studied, I’ve travelled, and now I’m ready,” she said.

Businessman Khalif Kairo's wife Maria Wavinya
Maria also shared that while her relationship with Kairo may not be perfect, she is happy with her decision. She has had her fair share of unpleasant experiences in the past and is now focused on building a future with Kairo.

“I’m happy. It’s not perfect, but I’ve had bad experiences in the past. I remember someone sliding into my DMs, asking if I had a life before Kairo. If it’s about money, then I’ve seen money,” she said.

While fans might have expected a grand wedding, Khalif Kairo revealed that he and Maria have opted for a more modest approach.

Despite being legally married, they have yet to hold a large wedding ceremony, and they have no plans for one.

We are legally married, but we haven’t had a big wedding, and people shouldn’t expect one. We’re modest and simple. We’re thinking of doing something small, maybe on the beach. We’ve already made our decision, and we’re very happy with it. Maria brings so much brightness into my life. We talked about all the important things and asked ourselves, why not?” Kairo noted.

Businessman Khalif Kairo's wife Maria Wavinya
As Khalif Kairo and Maria Wavinya begin their life together, the couple remains grounded in their values of simplicity and commitment.

Their decision to marry quickly after meeting may have surprised many, but for them, it was a natural and well-thought-out step in their journey together.

Top qualities that led Khalif Kairo to marry Maria Wavinya in just 4 months

