Top qualities that led Khalif Kairo to marry Maria Wavinya in just 4 months

Kairo, who was previously in a relationship with Cera Imani, shared the reasons behind his quick decision to settle down with Maria.

Khalif Kairo reveals his marriage to Maria Wavinya

Speaking during a conversation with Mungai Eve on October 15, Kairo explained that he had experienced toxic relationships in the past, but now, with a more mature mindset, he is certain about what he wants.

Upon meeting Maria, he immediately recognised that she was the right person for him.

“We are technically married. I’ve been in toxic relationships before, but once you mature and develop a certain mindset, you realise it’s time to settle down and start a family.

"When you meet a woman who shares the same mindset and principles—someone who wants to raise your children—you don’t waste time. You just go for it,” Khalif shared.

What attracted Khalif Kairo most to Maria Wavinya

Kairo emphasised his no-nonsense approach to relationships, explaining that when he sees something good, he doesn’t waste time. He views relationships like business, where recognising and seizing a good opportunity is key.

“We’re just turning four months now, and I approach relationships the same way I do business. If I see a good opportunity, I go for it. There are people who date for five years and never get married. Whatever I’ve been searching for all these years, God finally made the connection,” he said.

Kairo added that what attracted him most to Maria was her simplicity. He appreciates that she is not materialistic and enjoys the simple things in life.

“What drew me to her is that she’s very simple. Cars and money don’t excite her...She cooks every single day, and it feels amazing—the best feeling on earth,” he said.

Maria Wavinya’s perspective on their quick marriage

When asked for her thoughts on their swift marriage, Maria, a commercial model, expressed that she had made up her mind long ago about not wasting time in relationships.

She revealed that she had decided two years ago that she would not linger in a relationship if things weren’t moving forward.

“It’s a decision I made two years ago. Being young doesn’t mean I’m not exposed. If we’re delaying things for too long, then it’s a waste of time. Why would we date for two years? I decided I wanted to get married. I’ve studied, I’ve travelled, and now I’m ready,” she said.

Maria also shared that while her relationship with Kairo may not be perfect, she is happy with her decision. She has had her fair share of unpleasant experiences in the past and is now focused on building a future with Kairo.

“I’m happy. It’s not perfect, but I’ve had bad experiences in the past. I remember someone sliding into my DMs, asking if I had a life before Kairo. If it’s about money, then I’ve seen money,” she said.

Khalif Kairo & Maria's simple, intimate wedding plan

While fans might have expected a grand wedding, Khalif Kairo revealed that he and Maria have opted for a more modest approach.

Despite being legally married, they have yet to hold a large wedding ceremony, and they have no plans for one.

“We are legally married, but we haven’t had a big wedding, and people shouldn’t expect one. We’re modest and simple. We’re thinking of doing something small, maybe on the beach. We’ve already made our decision, and we’re very happy with it. Maria brings so much brightness into my life. We talked about all the important things and asked ourselves, why not?” Kairo noted.

New chapter for Khalif Kairo and Maria Wavinya

As Khalif Kairo and Maria Wavinya begin their life together, the couple remains grounded in their values of simplicity and commitment.