Khaligraph Jones claps back at Octopizoo & King Kaka after mocking him for meeting DP Ruto

In a post, clapped back at Number Nane Finest Octopizzo and King Kaka, who were busy mocking those who went to meet DP Ruto. Papa Jones shared a video of a famous Nigerian Actor crying, saying that was the situation of some rappers.

“Conversation between some of your Favorite Rappers right Now. ‘Imagine Bro, Khali aliitwa kwa DP meeting sisi tukaachwa tu’ MACHOSS TU. LUKU DROPS KESHO.. #RESPECTTHEOGS Bana smh” wrote Khaligraph Jones.

Rapper Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

Khali's reaction come hours after Octopizzo took to his twitter to Castigate musicians who met DP Ruto, calling them opportunists.

Octo claimed that the artistes were using Covid-19 as a cover-up for who they truly are saying, "So “Covid” imefanya “wasani” wakue opportunists. Niliwasho hizi watu ni mambleina wote mkadhani ni jokes sasa ona. 😂😂..Hizi gani.".

Octo’s tweet prompted King Kaka to join the Conversation saying he thought Number Nane Finest was part of the delegation that went to DP Ruto’s residence in Karen.

“Hahaha! At mimi nilidhani uko hapo…kumbe wewe ni true” said King Kaka.

Octo replied “Ningekuja kwako unipige Bundle, Achja nikule ombitho zangu mdogo”.

On Saturday, Yego hit-maker led a team of creatives to meet the Deputy President, William Ruto after an invitation to the DP’s home.

Meeting DP Ruto

"At the request of our artists led by rapper @KHALIGRAPH (Brian Robert Ouko), I met members of the creative industry to discuss their concerns, receive suggestions & proposals on the current Covid-19 situation in the country," tweeted Ruto.

The team included: Rapper Nonini, DJ Joe Mfalme, Nadia Mukami, Jalang’o, Dj Shiti, Willy Paul, among others.

“Today We Had a Chance to sit down with the Deputy president of the Republic of Kenya and discuss ways on how we can be able to improve The state of the Country and Help The Creative Industry in these Hard times. While some will see this Photo and assume we Went for Handouts, real Agendas were tackled and possible solutions laid down. We are grateful for the audience. bloggers and Busy bodies you are now free to run Your Stories but all in All , The OGs shall be respected” said Khaligraph after the meeting.