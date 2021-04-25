Rapper Octopizzo's reaction after Khaligraph Jones' meeting with DP Ruto

Octo claimed that the artistes are using Covid-19 as a cover-up for who they truly are saying, "So “Covid” imefanya “wasani” wakue opportunists. Niliwasho hizi watu ni mambleina wote mkadhani ni jokes sasa ona. 😂😂..Hizi gani."

How it began

Rapper Khaligraph Jones had last week called on the Deputy President to listen to the plight of Kenyans who have been rendered jobless due to the government sanctioned curfew.

The rapper further added a condition: that he would campaign for the DP for free if he listens.

Ruto’s Response

Ruto responded to Khaligraph’s plea stating that he is ready to organize relief food for those going through a tough time.

Ruto added that he was willing to meet with stakeholders in the creative industry and exchange ideas on how they can help each other.

Khaligraph Jones then yesterday led a team of creatives to meet the Deputy President, William Ruto after an invitation to the DP’s home.

"At the request of our artists led by rapper @KHALIGRAPH (Brian Robert Ouko), I met members of the creative industry to discuss their concerns, receive suggestions & proposals on the current Covid-19 situation in the country," tweeted Ruto.

The team included: Rapper Nonini, DJ Joe Mfalme, Nadia Mukami, Jalang’o, Dj Shiti, Willy Paul, among others.

Enter Octopizzo

Octo has previously told off politicians and other leaders for using the youth for their own selfish interests and political gains.