The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She finally put a 'Bumper sticker on her Bentley'... she's the Bentley.

Kim Kardashian got a tattoo inside her lip! [Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris]
Kim Kardashian got a tattoo inside her lip! [Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris]

Recommended articles

The businesswoman let the cat out of the bag during the latest episode of The Kardashians, noting that she got the ink done in 2021 to celebrate hosting Saturday Night Live.

When discussing with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, Kim suggested getting matching tattoos, adding that she won't be getting one.

Appleton responded by advising her to get one in a hidden spot like her toes, which she refused, before remembering that she already had one inside her lip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving the backstory, Kim said, "The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and my friends all got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands. I was like if there's not a shot, I will get a tattoo." She then comically added, " I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

Kim Kardashian got the infinity symbol tattooed on the inside of her lip [Daily Mail]
Kim Kardashian got the infinity symbol tattooed on the inside of her lip [Daily Mail] Pulse Nigeria

Going on, she stated that she had it so well hidden that sometimes she forgets that she has the tattoo until she's flossing.

"Every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and go 'What's this black line?' Then I'll be like, 'Oh, it's my tattoo." the billionaire said.

When Kim Kardashian got the tattoo done, she said it didn't hurt but her fists were comically clenched the whole time[Daily mail]
When Kim Kardashian got the tattoo done, she said it didn't hurt but her fists were comically clenched the whole time[Daily mail] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2009 in an iconic moment, when asked if she had any tattoos by popular TV host Wendy Williams, Kim said, "Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?" indicating she didn't have any tattoos nor did she plan to get any. Now, she's got one.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Anne Kiguta introduces grown son Uhuru, offering rare peek into her personal life

Anne Kiguta introduces grown son Uhuru, offering rare peek into her personal life

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Daddy Owen finally confirms nature of his relationship with Charlene Ruto

Daddy Owen finally confirms nature of his relationship with Charlene Ruto

Kwame Nyong’o explores fresh African perspective in new Kenyan animated series 'Twende'

Kwame Nyong’o explores fresh African perspective in new Kenyan animated series 'Twende'

Tracy Wanjiru returns to TV screens after a 2-year hiatus

Tracy Wanjiru returns to TV screens after a 2-year hiatus

P-Unit's Frasha says he was unaware of group's decision to reject Diamond's collabo

P-Unit's Frasha says he was unaware of group's decision to reject Diamond's collabo

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan singer Ally B

Ally B's Biography: Age, music career, wife & son who is also a music star

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo - I never saw my boyfriend again after near-death experience

Celebs who receive girlfriend allowance

5 celebrities who receive girlfriend allowance

Salvado says he was hurn when Bobi Wine unfollowed him

I was hurt when Bobi Wine unfollowed me; I don't even support NRM - Salvado