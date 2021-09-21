King Kaka gushes over wife Nana for taking care of him when he was sick

In his message, Kaka showered Nana with praises for taking good care of him when he was sick for three months and 8 days.

The rapper noted that his wife was always by his Hospital bed and would wake up the next morning and show up at work like all was well at home.

“Let me count my blessings.

The last 3 months has been nothing short but terrifying , This lady here @nanaowiti has shown and proven what a wife and a best friend is. From kulala kwa couch ya hospitali next to my bed then you wake up shower in the same hospital , go and smile kwa TV like everything is okay to fighting with Nurses on why they are ‘slow’ (Big Up to the Nurses who took care of me , ni vile Nana alikuwa anataka nipone haraka), to praying and encouraging me to eat mkisaidiana na moms, to sponge-bathing me when the temperatures were too high”

King Kaka added that he now understands fully the meaning of a 'partner' in a relationship.

“I am currently walking on that road to recovery but I pray that God guides you and grants you all your hearts’ wishes & Desires.

Just leant the new meaning of the word ‘Partner’ in a relationship. Be blessed and Asante Nana” he said.

On September 1, 2021, the Kaka Empire CEO revealed that he had been sick for three months, something that has left him 33Kgs lighter.

“Dear Fans , it’s only right that I share this with you. I have been sick for 3 months 8 days now. I was misdiagnosed. Lost 33kgs and in the process we started hospital visits , did all the tests and they were Negative funny thing is I feel no pain and we are still hopeful that we will get the solution soon” said King Kaka in part.

The Wajinga Nyinyi hit-maker went on to narrate that his clothes don’t fit anymore as he had dropped from waist 36 to 33. He also mentioned that he was only surviving on fruits and porridge until three weeks ago when he started eating real food.

“My waist was 36 now it’s 33 Ata sina nguo, was consuming only uji and kidogo fruits, started eating food 3 weeks ago pole pole ntazoea and no taste for 2 months . I have a new respect for God and life , the closest friends that knew Asante for always checking up . The doctor said instead of just sitting around I try doing what makes me happy. Thankfully I had recorded my EP and didn’t have a name for it but now I have every reason to call it Happy , ‘Happy Hour’. While I am in my final recovery stages I will show you some of the stories and how I got. I miss my kids, my wife @nanaowiti has been a great pillar through the 3 months and my mom” wrote King Kaka.