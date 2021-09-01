Lost 33Kgs- King Kaka as he opens up on being sick for the past 3 Months

In an update, King Kaka said that he was misdiagnosed in his quest to seek medical attention, but he hopes that all will be well soon.

“Dear Fans , it’s only right that I share this with you. I have been sick for 3 months 8 days now. I was misdiagnosed. Lost 33kgs and in the process we started hospital visits , did all the tests and they were Negative funny thing is I feel no pain and we are still hopeful that we will get the solution soon” said King Kaka in part.

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka Pulse Live Kenya

Pray For Me

The Wajinga Nyinyi hit-maker went on to narrate that his clothes don’t fit anymore as he had dropped from waist 36 to 33. He also mentioned that he was only surviving on fruits and porridge until three weeks ago when he started eating real food.

“My waist was 36 now it’s 33 Ata sina nguo, was consuming only uji and kidogo fruits, started eating food 3 weeks ago pole pole ntazoea and no taste for 2 months . I have a new respect for God and life , the closest friends that knew Asante for always checking up . The doctor said instead of just sitting around I try doing what makes me happy. Thankfully I had recorded my EP and didn’t have a name for it but now I have every reason to call it Happy , ‘Happy Hour’. While I am in my final recovery stages I will show you some of the stories and how I got. I miss my kids, my wife @nanaowiti has been a great pillar through the 3 months and my mom” wrote King Kaka.

The rapper went on to assure his fans that he is fairing on well, but asked them to say a prayer for him.

“What I need from you is just prayers nothing more. I was born a winner , I just hope that I am alive for it.

🙏(To those who have my number I may not pick at this moment but I am ok)” shared Kaka.

Quick Recovery Messages

michelle.ntalami ‘@thekingkaka Your purpose on this earth is too great! You ain’t going nowhere. We are praying for you, you will be healed in Jesus Name. 🙏🏾♥️”

yvonnedarcq “God has you and you are in our prayers, you are healed in Jesus name”

vivianne_ke “❤️ You are healed in Jesus name!.”

mylee_staicey “Poleni aki @nanaowiti Get well soon @thekingkaka 🙏🏽”

dennisnjenga “Strong bro 💪🏿 Mungu mbele ,all will be well”

yasminn_nungarii “God is with you , 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

starchebet “poleni sana 🙏 Quick recovery sir!”

berylowano “Get well soon mzae 🙏”