King Kaka launches own Football Tournament

Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima popularly known as King Kaka has launched his own football tournament dubbed “The Ligi Soo Football League”.

In an announcement he made on social media, the Kaka Empire boss said the tournament will begin this coming weekend.

He went on to state that Ligi Soo will go an extra mile to focus on mentorship for young people from Eastlands.

King Kaka added that mentorship program that will run alongside the tournament will look to establish mental strength as a foundation for youths from Eastlands.

“Excited about this new chapter. The Ligi Soo Football League Starts this weekend. Yes, Winning is a great part of soccer, Ligi Soo focuses on the mentorship element of the Eastlando Youth &establishing mental strength as a foundation &pillar. Let’s Change The World. #NurturingNow,” said the rapper.

King Kaka joins a long list of celebrities who have various programs running across different regions in the city suburbs, which seek to empower young people by engaging them and stopping them from taking part in criminal activities.

Some of the celebrities running empowerment programs include; Akothee, Jaguar, Timmy TDat, Janet Mbugua, Adelle Onyango, Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, Willy M. Tuva and Refigah among others.