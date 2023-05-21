The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna

Denis Mwangi

Kiss 100 FM unveils Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host on the breakfast show

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna
Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 FM announced that Chito Ndhlovu will be joining the breakfast show as the new co-host alongside Sheila Kwamboka.

Chito will be replacing Oga Obinna who was Kwamboka’s co-host until his exit in April 2023.

“New Co-Host Alert! Join us as we welcome Chito Ndhlovu who will be joining Kwambox on our vibrant Morning show. Get ready for an infusion of energy and entertainment starting this Monday from 6 am!” the station announced.

Kiss FM Radio Presenter Chito Ndhlovu
Kiss FM Radio Presenter Chito Ndhlovu
This comes days after Ndhlovu left the Kiss 100 FM drive show, which he hosted alongside Cyd Wambui.

Chito expressed his excitement in having hosted the show for two years noting that it was a dream come true for him.

"The last two years hosting this show at Kiss 100 Kenya have been a dream come true. We have shared laughter, tears, pain, and lots of joy together. Doing this with Cyd Wambui has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life," said Chito in a statement.

Chito's co-host, Cyd Wambui, appreciated him and expressed how proud she was of him.

"It has been a pleasure working with you. I am proud to see you reach your dreams. I'm proud of you," Wambui said.

Chito, who previously hosted the 'Maloko Show,' has become a household name in Kenya's radio scene.

Chito Ndholovu, a versatile media personality, has built an impressive career in the media industry since he began his journey back in 2013.

His passion for broadcasting led him to One FM, where he hosted the drive show from 2013 to 2014.

In 2014, Chito made a move to Nation Media Group's radio wing, continuing his role as a drive show host. His ability to connect with listeners and deliver captivating content earned him recognition and a growing fan base.

He later transitioned from the Kimathi Street Media House to Urban Radio, where he continued to excel as a drive show host until 2017.

READ: Jalang'o reveals first salary at Kiss 100 and how he splashed it

In 2017, Chito embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Radio Africa Group's Kiss FM. Initially, he hosted the evening show known as 'Maloko', captivating audiences with his engaging style and captivating presence.

Radio presenters Chito Ndhlovu and Cyd Wambui
Radio presenters Chito Ndhlovu and Cyd Wambui

In 2021, Chito's was moved to Kiss FM's drive show which he has hosted to date.

Beyond his radio work, Chito is a well-rounded media professional. He is a TV presenter, utilizing his charismatic persona to entertain viewers on screen.

Additionally, Chito has established himself as a skilled voice-over artist, lending his voice to various projects, and has proven his prowess as a corporate and events Master of Ceremonies.

Denis Mwangi
